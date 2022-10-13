Read full article on original website
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
Microsoft Office is now Microsoft 365, it’s the end of an era
Microsoft Office is changing its name! It’s a small revolution in offices as the name has become synonymous with productivity and work. With this new image, Microsoft confirms that the Cloud and accessibility have become its priorities. After formalizing its new Surface computers, announcing the compatibility of XBox Gaming...
Mountain COBALT, a mobile workstation with Intel Arc
Finding a space in the competitive market for laptops is increasingly complex, as the volume of supply is formidable. However, this Mountain COBALT, heir to the differential factors with which this company always signs its designs Spanish, seems like a good bet. It is not a laptop for everyone, this should be clarified, but it can become the best option for your target audience.
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
GALAX shows the box of its GeForce RTX 4050
Of the future RTX 40 family GPUs, there seems to be a consensus that one of the most expected is the GeForce RTX 4050, that is, the one that would mark the entry point to this new generation. NVIDIA has not said anything about it, but more and more voices suggest that its announcement and arrival on the market will take place sometime in the middle of next year. Of course, as long as the cancellation (we understand that it is temporary and pending a name change) of the RTX 4080 12GB that we learned just a few hours ago does not affect the calendar of future releases, something that remains to be seen.
Doubts when buying a graphics card? Beware that the AMD ones have this problem
One of the things that you will hear the most about AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series is the concept of frames per euro. All this to take advantage of the gap left by NVIDIA due to the high price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Not in vain, Lisa Su’s commitment to graphics has been clear. Ray Tracing is still an extra that is superfluous and the important thing is the number of frames per second that are achieved without activating said function. However, this is a double-edged sword and could cost them dearly.
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
Ryzen 7000 APUs will employ Zen 2, Zen 3 and Zen 4 architectures
It seems that Intel is not going to be left alone when it comes to recycling old architectures into next-generation processors, since we have recently learned that amd plans to make a similar move with his Ryzen 7000 aimed at laptops and small devices, which will be based on the architectures Raphael (Zen 4), Barcelo (Zen 3) and Mendocino (Zen 2).
Razer Edge 5G, cloud gaming in your pocket
The recently announced Razer Edge 5G is one more example that the portable game console ecosystem is experiencing a particularly effervescent period, after Sony’s departure from that market, with the end of PS Vita production in March 2019, left Nintendo, with its hybrid Switch, as a reference device in that market. Something that implied that the demand was minimal, probably as a result of the fact that many users already used the smartphone to play and, therefore, did not need a laptop.
Nvidia finally cancels the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB
Nvidia has announced that it is canceling the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card after criticism over the difference between it and the more powerful model with 16GB of memory. A few weeks ago, Nvidia lifted the veil on its monstrous RTX 4090, but also on two RTX...
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
How Bravia Core works, the Netflix of Sony televisions
It gives the impression that companies are going by trends and now, that we live in the midst of a series maelstrom on platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc., some television manufacturers have been forced to take a role that has never been theirs. But as the classic said, “it’s happening and we have to tell it”, although in a few months we will return to remember that what they premiered has suddenly stopped making sense.
this you will pay to see ads and a limited catalog
Netflix It has been lurching for quite some time while suffering a great loss of subscribers to the platform. This, added to many other failures, such as the commitment to its video game division, and the arrival of many other streaming platforms, means that the company is not exactly at its best. Therefore, it is looking for a radical change in its business model. And this change goes directly through a new subscription that, surely, you will not like.
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
Watch out for this fake Windows update, it could cost you a salary
Security researchers have discovered a ransomware campaign that has been active since September. It targets individuals and demands a ransom which, if not astronomical, remains very expensive in these times of crisis. Researchers have discovered ransomware that masquerades as a Windows Update. This new technique can be devastating, the cybercriminals...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: where to buy them at the best price?
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are the two new installments in the Pokemon saga. For the first time, these versions will be set in an open world where you can go on a quest for all new Pokemon. This game, developed by Game Freak, will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from November 18. But for the most impatient, they are already available for pre-order. In this article we tell you where to buy both games at the best price.
