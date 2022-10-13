Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KDWN
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races will be in the swing-seat spotlight Nov. 8 as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. Horsford is slightly favored to fend off GOP challenger Samuel Peters in the 4th District. Lee’s race against April Becker in the 3rd is considered a toss-up that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House. For the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a blue seat red in the 1st District in Las Vegas where six-term Democrat Dina Titus anticipates her stiffest challenge ever because of redistricting.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
luxury-houses.net
A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million
18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
KOLO TV Reno
Col. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday. Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford. Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
