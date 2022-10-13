RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races will be in the swing-seat spotlight Nov. 8 as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. Horsford is slightly favored to fend off GOP challenger Samuel Peters in the 4th District. Lee’s race against April Becker in the 3rd is considered a toss-up that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House. For the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a blue seat red in the 1st District in Las Vegas where six-term Democrat Dina Titus anticipates her stiffest challenge ever because of redistricting.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO