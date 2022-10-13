ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 2

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion

Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
KDWN

Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races will be in the swing-seat spotlight Nov. 8 as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. Horsford is slightly favored to fend off GOP challenger Samuel Peters in the 4th District. Lee’s race against April Becker in the 3rd is considered a toss-up that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House. For the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a blue seat red in the 1st District in Las Vegas where six-term Democrat Dina Titus anticipates her stiffest challenge ever because of redistricting.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business License#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#State S Office
luxury-houses.net

A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million

18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
RENO, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy