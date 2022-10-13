Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Back in March, Joe Arrigoni took his wife, Joani, to the shoe store. Joani lives with early onset Alzheimer's. And that morning, she had been insisting that she needed new shoes even though she already owned many pairs. So after Joe got tired of arguing with her, he agreed to take her to the shoe store. When they got there, Joani began to wander around. He didn't know where she went. But then, he heard her voice.

