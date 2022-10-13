Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
New Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front depicts the trenches of World War I
Produced by Netflix, the German-language film follows 17-year-old Paul (played by Felix Kammerer) joining the Western Front, preparing for the horrors in the trenches and battling to avoid deadly enemy fire whilst covered in blood and mud. It is adapted from German author Erich Maria Remarque’s eponymous novel and is...
For Decades, Artist and Writer Barbara Chase-Riboud Has Used Abstraction to Confront Racism
For decades, the artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud has focused on assembling what she calls her “pantheon of invisibles,” people whose values and lives she renders present and permanent. She dedicated a whole series of sculptures to Malcolm X, to whom she paid homage by way of clusters of bronze, along with tassel-like knots of fiber spilling out beneath them. She wrote a novelized account of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman owned by Thomas Jefferson whose psychology Chase-Riboud reconstructs with piercing detail. She made a monument to Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman who became a popular attraction as Hottentot Venus at...
Prima-donna dramas and hedonist paintings: the best culture about Europe
From misty travelogues to the bitchiest of bureaux, our critics select music, tv, literature, art and film that celebrates life on the continent
Marconews.com
Barbara Kingsolver brings Charles Dickens to Appalachia in compassionate 'Demon Copperhead'
In her new novel “Demon Copperhead” (Harper, 560 pp., ★★★ out of four, out Tuesday), Barbara Kingsolver transports the plot of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” to late-1990s Appalachia. It’s a clever and grimly fitting conceit: Poverty, neglect and a frayed safety net are as true to life in contemporary rural Virginia as they were in Victorian England.
BBC
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
The palace is dripping in diamonds, so why bring out the disputed Koh-i-noor? | Catherine Bennett
The jewel in the last queen consort’s crown was plundered from India. Camilla doesn’t have to wear it
wanderwisdom.com
The History and Haunting of Cornwall's Lanhydrock House
Living in Cornwall, UK, I'm sharing some of the fabulous well-known spots around the county, as well as hidden, magical and secret spots. If your idea of fun is touring a sprawling historic mansion, then Lanhydrock House is something you're sure to enjoy. The centuries-old Lanhydrock House is said to be the finest large home in Cornwall, with dozens of lavish rooms full of Victorian-era decor to take in. The tour, usually lasting over two hours, takes you through the entire house, from the servant's quarters to the master's private bedroom. During the tour, you'll also get to hear about the various resident ghosts!
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Back in March, Joe Arrigoni took his wife, Joani, to the shoe store. Joani lives with early onset Alzheimer's. And that morning, she had been insisting that she needed new shoes even though she already owned many pairs. So after Joe got tired of arguing with her, he agreed to take her to the shoe store. When they got there, Joani began to wander around. He didn't know where she went. But then, he heard her voice.
John Irving on his new novel 'The Last Chairlift'
John Irving has written huge bestsellers, beginning with "The World According To Garp." And now at the age of 80, he's written his longest novel, putting pen to paper like a Dickensian scrivener on a slanted writing board. JOHN IRVING: I used to just write on clipboards. But both at...
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
Poet and filmmaker Fatima Asghar's debut novel is 'When We Were Sisters'
The mother of Kausar, Aisha and Noreen - the youngest to oldest of three sisters - died years ago. Then one day, their baba, their father dies, too. Let's ask Fatimah Asghar, the author of the new novel "When We Were Sisters," to read from their book, narrated in the voice of the youngest.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
You Can Read Any of These Short Novels in a Weekend
The novelist Cynan Jones once wrote that in brief fiction, “every word is doing a job. So pay attention. A short novel is an event, not a trip.” The Swedish Academy recognized that this week when they awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature to the French writer Annie Ernaux, whose famously short, unsparing books about women, sex, and shame challenge collective notions of memory. Some breathtakingly brief novels are among the best English literature has to offer (think Giovanni’s Room, or Wide Sargasso Sea). The form concentrates language and plot so tightly that rereading is a pleasure.
Baking 'Pan Solo' might take more than 100 hours, but the time spent is worth it
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Finn) Solo, we'll figure it out. We'll use the Force. HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) That's not how the Force works. PETER MAYHEW: (As Chewbacca, speaking Shyriiwook). PFEIFFER: I think the answer has to be Han Solo. CHANG: Close, but you'd butter think again. We're talking about...
mailplus.co.uk
Classic crime
Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie (HarperCollins £20, 384pp) ONE of the best-loved characters in crime fiction, Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple has been freshened up for this delightful collection of original short stories. Led by Val McDermid with a tongue-in-cheek contribution (The Second Murder At The Vicarage),...
