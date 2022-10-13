Read full article on original website
PS5 exclusives on PC, how much is a decent laptop worth to play them?
We have to start from the idea that the main business of PlayStation is its console and the ecosystem that surrounds it. That is why they will always look for better performance for price in that case. In addition, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has already said that we will have to wait at least a year to enjoy the exclusives on PC. So if impatience gets the best of you or you think it’s more worthwhile not to wait, then having the SONY console is recommended.
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
I hated gaming laptops, I bought one and the nonsense got over me
We all have a specific opinion about many things in our day to day, also about technology. This also happens to us computer scientists, who often move by certain beliefs or ideas and from there we do not move. Something like that happened to me, I had always thought that a gaming laptop It didn’t make sense, but my opinion has changed.
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
Our Readers Speak Up: Has Video Game Development Stagnated Too Much?
For years I have been noticing a deepening stagnation in the development of video games, and not only from a technical point of view, but also at a playable and narrative level. All this has made me return, more and more, to enjoy retro titles that I played many years ago, and has left me in a situation of slight exhaustion that only some very specific titles have broken at different times, such as the first installment of The Division, Cyberpunk 2077, Shenmue III and Fallout 4.
Apple renews the iPad with its tenth generation
That of the “standard” iPad was one of the most anticipated renewals (in terms that practically everyone expected that it would be produced) and, although this time without an event, Apple has finally sent it to us. The tenth generation iPad, which will be known as the iPad of the end of 2022, is now official (and you will not be able to say that it catches you by surprise, because we already told you yesterday that its arrival was very close), and it comes with interesting changes, both on the outside and on the inside. Thus, we will begin this review with the visible face, and then jump into its interior.
Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer today almost at a minimum
The air fryers They have become the favorite appliance of all those who want to continue eating things that are good, but we do not want the extra calories that this entails. Thanks to these appliances, we can obtain results very similar to those of frying, but eliminating excess fat from the equation. If you have been thinking about buying one for a while, do not miss this offer what we bring you today.
Switch to a gaming monitor and save €100 on these LG models
If you are thinking of changing your monitor for a new one, we bring you two more interesting options. For those who want to play competitive titles we have a 1080p monitor and those who are more into gaming, a 1440p resolution monitor. Both of them LG monitors are now available with up to 25% off.
The Sims 5 (or the next generation of The Sims) is already underway
Until now there were nothing but rumors, and few, regarding The Sims 5the long-awaited but not yet confirmed remake of The Sims, the runaway success of Maxis, whose first version was released in the early 2000s (yes, it’s been that long), and whose latest iteration so far, The Sims 4, turned eight years old at the beginning of last September, although today Electronic Arts continues to frequently publish new content (for a fee, yes) for it.
You are going to miss hours with the great games that are released this week
This is an interesting week with several very good looking PC games hitting the market. Above all, it highlights A Plague Tale: Requiem, an adventure type game that aims to have a very good story. In addition, this week it is also launched on the market Gotham Knights, a new installment of the renowned Batman game saga.
John Carmack shows caution and some disappointment around the Metaverse
That he Metaverse of Meta is being a fiasco is something that at this point no longer surprises anyone. In fact, after learning that not even within the company are they particularly enthusiastic about the idea or at least about its flagship application, Horizon Worlds, John Carmac has decided to join the negative trend to show some disappointment while calling for caution around the ambitions around the Metaverse.
Have you chosen your processor well or have you paid more for nothing?
One of the clearest similes regarding the necessary performance of a computer is that of a factory, in it the resources that we have in excess are the workers who, as long as they have work to do, will perform at their best. However, having most of them unemployed represents an incredible loss in wages. Everyone knows that you don’t need a Gaming PC to do office work. But what happens when we have additional cores in the processor than the requirements of the most demanding game or application?
Are there only Intel or AMD processors? A third is on the way
Until relatively recently, the most widely used CPUs were those with ARM register sets and instructions. The reason? It is the one used in devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets. Devices that in volume exceed the PC, not to mention that there are certain components of the computer that use these processors. However, and for some time now, the use of ARM has been replaced by other processors, which are called RISC-V and are revolutionizing the entire hardware world, but in a much more discreet way.
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
iPad Pro 2022, Apple M2 and next-generation connectivity
Along with the new 2022 iPads, Apple has also presented this afternoon the new iPad Pro 10 and 12.9 2022, the real top of the range not only of the Cupertino tablets offer, but probably of the entire market. And it has done so by renewing a commitment that already began with the previous generation, presented in April 2021: making it the main rival for the different MacBook models, with which it is equated in technical specifications.
Newskill Artemis, high performance mouse pads for PC
Finally, it should be noted that all sizes have four different colors, although they all have the same design. Thus, we have the model in black and white, purple and white, white and gray and blue and white. We show you what the Newskill Artemis are like. As there are...
Take your gaming to the next level with these Bluetooth speakers with subwoofer on sale
We all want a computer with which we can fully enjoy both our movies and our games. For this, two elements play a fundamental role here, such as those related to the graphic aspect, as well as to the sound. Now we are going to solve the second one thanks to these subwoofer speakers in which you can now save a few euros.
Discord Nitro drops in price
Discord is undoubtedly one of the online services that has managed to grow more and better in the shadow of the gaming and streaming ecosystem. And it is not a platform or a game service, but it provides a sensational communication platform, packed with functions that do not stop growing (the effort of its developers to add new features is commendable), for example a few weeks ago they added a new forums function, and that also in its free mode already offers more than enough functions for the vast majority of users. And I say this from my own experience, since I have been a user for about two years now, and for a long time I have been a user of the basic plan, the free one.
this would be a new Windows 23
As we told you at the time, just a few weeks ago the software giant, Microsoft, began to send its first major update to Windows 11 in 2022. It corrects many of the errors and meets the requests and needs of many users. since this operating system was first released.
Save more than 100 Euros with these great peripherals from Razer
We start with the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, which is wireless and compatible with smartphones, PS5 and Xbox Series X, among others. On the other hand, we have the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse, which is also wireless and offers a high-quality advanced optical sensor. Finally, we have the Razer Ornata V2 keyboard, which offers the company’s own mechanical switches and customizable RGB lighting.
