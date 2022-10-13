Read full article on original website
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Australia crowned wheelchair rugby world champions with win over US in final
The Australian Steelers have beaten the United States in a thrilling final to be crowned world champions of wheelchair rugby. The cat-and-mouse showpiece match in Denmark ended 58-55 in Australia’s favour, providing some redemption after missing out to Japan by a single point at the last world championships in Sydney four years ago.
Minecraft player recreates the entire known universe
The big picture: Minecraft players have built everything from well-known architectural designs to functioning supercomputers. But Minecraft aficionado Christopher Slayton decided it was time to go bigger. And by bigger we mean he recreated the entire known universe using only Minecraft's in-game resources. Minecraft players have been creating enormous, complex...
Meta launches the $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset, designed for working in the metaverse
The big picture: Meta's new Quest Pro is a high-end VR/MR headset ideal for professional use cases. Users can utilize it to visualize 3D models of products, create as many virtual "screens" to a real-life workspace as needed, interact and collaborate with remote coworkers efficiently, and more. It's also backward compatible with Quest 2 apps and games.
Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25
Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
Brazil court orders Apple to sell iPhones with chargers for the third time
In context: Apple started an unfortunate trend of omitting the charger from the box when it announced the iPhone 12 in 2020. Brazil has fought to have the charger back for three generations of iPhone now but has only levied fines that are a drop in the bucket for the world's most valuable company.
Google Pixel 7
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The extra features that don’t quite land are just that — extras. They might one day evolve into...
Microsoft is rebranding Office, rolling apps into Microsoft 365
Recap: It's been over 30 years since Redmond released the first version of Microsoft Office. The long-running suite of productivity programs, which has helped users create countless essays, spreadsheets and presentations, is arguably the company's most recognizable software brand outside of Windows. Soon, it'll be a distant memory as Microsoft marches forward with its Office rebranding effort.
Gotham Knights minimum system requirements revealed
Bottom line: As more games pivot to exclusively target the current-generation consoles, the system requirements for their PC ports are becoming noticeably more demanding. Gotham Knights is the next game to echo the trend with its newly-revealed minimum requirements. Players may need a fairly beefy system to run Warner Bros...
Casual local multiplayer games coming to BMW cars next year
Forward-looking: Thanks to a new entertainment feature, groups stuck waiting in certain BMWs will soon have another way to pass the time together. At first, the AirConsole platform seems like another delivery method for mobile games, but it could make an interesting comparison against other game platforms. Next year, BMW...
Nvidia "unlaunches" RTX 4080 12GB, trials RTX 4090 priority access program
What just happened? As much as the RTX 4090 costs, it's already sold out and listing at a significant markup on eBay. So, Nvidia is testing a new reservation system to help customers who have an interest in and the money for its latest flagship GPU. The company is also rethinking the launch of its current lowest-tier 40 series model.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 announced in Intel and Arm variants
What just happened? Microsoft on Wednesday unwrapped its new Surface Pro 9, a premium 2-in-1 that's stood atop the category for several years. The latest iteration packs a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 pixels (267 PPI), a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 1200:1 contrast ratio and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The 10-point multi-touch panel also supports Dolby Vision IQ and is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Microsoft unveils updated Surface Studio 2+ with RTX 3060 graphics
In context: Microsoft Surface Studio lineup of all-in-one PCs is likely aimed at enterprise customers, where the high price point and relative lack of upgradability aren't such sore points. Even so, it would've been nice to see a current-gen CPU in a machine that costs this much. At its Surface...
Russia made some amazing 48-core Arm SoCs before the sanctions started
In context: Russian chip maker Baikal Electronics was halfway to having an SoC series that spanned from eight cores to 48 before Russia invaded Ukraine and invited sanctions that crippled its nascent semiconductor industry. But before the sanctions were handed down, Baikal received several prototypes of its latest (and perhaps...
Google brings passwordless logins to Android and Chrome
Why it matters: Tech companies have been searching for an alternative to passwords for a while. Google, Microsoft, and Apple are cooperating on unified standards to let users turn devices into authentication keys for websites and apps across macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and various web browsers. Google is bringing passkey...
