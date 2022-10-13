ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

inhility

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. inhility replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 7000 is off to a slow start, Zen 4 sales are not good. The vast majority of buyers won't even consider either in their shopping list. I get...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Piracy#Television#On The Rise#Muso
TechSpot

Minecraft player recreates the entire known universe

The big picture: Minecraft players have built everything from well-known architectural designs to functioning supercomputers. But Minecraft aficionado Christopher Slayton decided it was time to go bigger. And by bigger we mean he recreated the entire known universe using only Minecraft's in-game resources. Minecraft players have been creating enormous, complex...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

BoganIRL

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Have been looking to upgrade from my 1660 Ti for ages so I'm really hoping AMD can deliver well on these cards and not charge an arm and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
TechSpot

Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25

Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Google Pixel 7

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The extra features that don’t quite land are just that — extras. They might one day evolve into...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Microsoft is rebranding Office, rolling apps into Microsoft 365

Recap: It's been over 30 years since Redmond released the first version of Microsoft Office. The long-running suite of productivity programs, which has helped users create countless essays, spreadsheets and presentations, is arguably the company's most recognizable software brand outside of Windows. Soon, it'll be a distant memory as Microsoft marches forward with its Office rebranding effort.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Gotham Knights minimum system requirements revealed

Bottom line: As more games pivot to exclusively target the current-generation consoles, the system requirements for their PC ports are becoming noticeably more demanding. Gotham Knights is the next game to echo the trend with its newly-revealed minimum requirements. Players may need a fairly beefy system to run Warner Bros...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Mali Ahmed

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
AFRICA
TechSpot

Casual local multiplayer games coming to BMW cars next year

Forward-looking: Thanks to a new entertainment feature, groups stuck waiting in certain BMWs will soon have another way to pass the time together. At first, the AirConsole platform seems like another delivery method for mobile games, but it could make an interesting comparison against other game platforms. Next year, BMW...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 announced in Intel and Arm variants

What just happened? Microsoft on Wednesday unwrapped its new Surface Pro 9, a premium 2-in-1 that's stood atop the category for several years. The latest iteration packs a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 pixels (267 PPI), a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 1200:1 contrast ratio and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The 10-point multi-touch panel also supports Dolby Vision IQ and is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Russia made some amazing 48-core Arm SoCs before the sanctions started

In context: Russian chip maker Baikal Electronics was halfway to having an SoC series that spanned from eight cores to 48 before Russia invaded Ukraine and invited sanctions that crippled its nascent semiconductor industry. But before the sanctions were handed down, Baikal received several prototypes of its latest (and perhaps...
WORLD
TechSpot

Google brings passwordless logins to Android and Chrome

Why it matters: Tech companies have been searching for an alternative to passwords for a while. Google, Microsoft, and Apple are cooperating on unified standards to let users turn devices into authentication keys for websites and apps across macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and various web browsers. Google is bringing passkey...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy