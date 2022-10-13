Ohio, US, 16th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, David Roesener is an Ohio-based medical physicist. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the medical physics arena, David Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO