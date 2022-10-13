Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Inspirery Magazine Features David Roesener, Ohio-based Medical Physicist
Ohio, US, 16th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, David Roesener is an Ohio-based medical physicist. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on leadership and a career in the area of medical physics. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the medical physics arena, David Roesener was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.
Woonsocket Call
Home Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $5K to Slidell Affordable Housing Nonprofit
FHLB Dallas’ Partnership Grant Program Provides 3:1 Match of Members’ Donations. Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) recently awarded $5,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Northshore Housing Initiative (NHI), a Community Land Trust that supports affordable housing initiatives in St. Tammany Parish.
Comments / 0