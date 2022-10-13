Read full article on original website
TCU Student Body President strives to improve student life through community involvement
TCU Student Body President Brandon Fox has already started to make improvements on campus during his first five months in the position. From traveling to New York to represent the student body during the Sesquicentennial Celebration Event, to working on fixing bugs and glitches on the app for the King Family Commons, Fox is working to better the TCU community, especially through student engagement.
Students engage with employers at engineering and technology career fair
A professional, business relationship can start with a simple conversation. At the annual Engineering and Technology Fair on Oct. 4, students had the opportunity to meet with employers. There were 30 employer partners at the event, with some of these individuals being TCU alumni. “Students consistently give us feedback that...
