ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

US to ban ALL Huawei and ZTE products over national security concerns

The FCC is due to vote to bans all Huawei and ZTE products in the US in concern over the threat the Chinese telecoms giants pose to national security. Axios obtained a draft of an order by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel which cites the ongoing threat to US national security as reason to stamp out the products from the US market.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Two Huawei 5G kit-removal deadlines put back

The government has extended two deadlines for the removal of Huawei equipment from the UK's 5G networks. The requirement to remove the Chinese company's products from the network core has been pushed back 11 months, to 31 December 2023. And a limit on the amount of Huawei kit in fibre-broadband...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#United States#North American#Chinese
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy