Portland Parks & Recreation Giving Away 2000 Free Trees to Portlanders

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year

(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Vancouver City Council Bans Large Fossil Fuel Facilities

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums. While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported.
Sunday Marathon Will Impact Downtown Bridges

Broadway Bridge: The bridge will be closed to all motor vehicles, including TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. TriMet’s 17 bus line will detour to the Steel Bridge. Sidewalks will remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians. Drivers can use the Steel or Fremont bridges during the closure. For information on Portland Streetcar service changes, visit www.portlandstreetcar.org/schedules.
Morrison Bridge to Close for Paint Project Work

The Morrison Bridge will close on two separate weekends in October for work on an ongoing paint project. The closures will be on October 14-17 and October 21-24 starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. A contractor will be painting on the east side of the bridge as well removing, inspecting and replacing steel beams. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The Morrison Bridge Paint Project began in January 2022 and will continue until fall 2023. For information: https://www.multco.us/morrisonpaint.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Portland, Oregon, to Use Microphones to Track Gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard,...
PPS Renames Headquarters

Portland Public Schools has announced that the PPS Board of Education renamed the Blanchard Education Service Center (BESC). At a board meeting Tuesday night, the PPS Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the central office after Matthew Prophet, Portland’s first Black Superintendent from 1982-1992, who passed away in June. The resolution is historic, and establishes that the current building – and any future PPS School headquarters – be named after Prophet.
