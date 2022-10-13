Read full article on original website
Portland Parks & Recreation Giving Away 2000 Free Trees to Portlanders
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
Community Group Meets to Discuss Vision for Albina Arts Center
Bonnie Johnson, who is now in her 70s, fondly remembers regularly visiting the former Albina Arts Center, which was just two blocks from her Northeast Portland childhood home. It was a safe place where she felt fully accepted, even though she says she couldn’t read or write well as a child.
Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year
(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Vancouver City Council Bans Large Fossil Fuel Facilities
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums. While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported.
SUNDAY: “No More Gun Violence” Block Party in North Portland
Throughout the summer, The Next G and Southern Kitchen founder, Maurice Fain, has hosted block parties as a way to bring people together to raise awareness for gun violence, show peace, love and unity and have fun. The “No More Gun Violence” Block Party marks the last in the series...
$40K Awarded to Woman Injured by Portland Police at Protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault,...
Swim Lessons Cancelled November 7 Through December 18 at East Portland Community Center
Due to extreme staff shortages, swim lessons will be canceled at East Portland Community Center from November 7 through December 18. The lessons are still available at Matt Dishman, Mt. Scott and Southwest community centers. The following link provides further details and an application: Aquatics Training Programs and Employment Opportunities.
University of Portland Begins New School Year with First Black President
Robert Kelly became the first Black president to lead the University of Portland when he stepped into the role last July. He is also the first non-clergy to hold the title since the private Catholic college was established in 1901. Kelly holds a PhD in education policy, planning and administration...
PCRI Celebrates Its 30-year Anniversary of ‘Making Things Right’
Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives (PCRI) will host a community event to celebrate the organization’s 30-year anniversary of being a catalystfor change and leading affordable housing options to residents in North/Northeast Portland. “Because community is embedded in all that we do; we invite the public to join us in this...
Sunday Marathon Will Impact Downtown Bridges
Broadway Bridge: The bridge will be closed to all motor vehicles, including TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. TriMet’s 17 bus line will detour to the Steel Bridge. Sidewalks will remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians. Drivers can use the Steel or Fremont bridges during the closure. For information on Portland Streetcar service changes, visit www.portlandstreetcar.org/schedules.
Linfield University Hosts “a Night With Syncopated Ladies”
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Sept. 22, 2022 — They have elevated the art of tap dance through “fierce footwork and female force,” and on Oct. 5, Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies will raise the roof of Linfield University’s Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium. The Los Angeles-based...
Morrison Bridge to Close for Paint Project Work
The Morrison Bridge will close on two separate weekends in October for work on an ongoing paint project. The closures will be on October 14-17 and October 21-24 starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. A contractor will be painting on the east side of the bridge as well removing, inspecting and replacing steel beams. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The Morrison Bridge Paint Project began in January 2022 and will continue until fall 2023. For information: https://www.multco.us/morrisonpaint.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery ‘Hybrid’ Plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean power. The project, which will generate enough electricity...
Portland, Oregon, to Use Microphones to Track Gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard,...
PPS Renames Headquarters
Portland Public Schools has announced that the PPS Board of Education renamed the Blanchard Education Service Center (BESC). At a board meeting Tuesday night, the PPS Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the central office after Matthew Prophet, Portland’s first Black Superintendent from 1982-1992, who passed away in June. The resolution is historic, and establishes that the current building – and any future PPS School headquarters – be named after Prophet.
Faith Community, Activists Introduce ‘Evidence-Based’ Gun Control Measure to Ballot
An interfaith coalition has launched a ballot measure to curb gun violence through two practical safeguards. In November, Oregonians will have the opportunity to vote on Measure 114, which will require law enforcement-issued permits to purchase any firearm and which will restrict the purchase and sales of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
