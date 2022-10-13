The Morrison Bridge will close on two separate weekends in October for work on an ongoing paint project. The closures will be on October 14-17 and October 21-24 starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. A contractor will be painting on the east side of the bridge as well removing, inspecting and replacing steel beams. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The Morrison Bridge Paint Project began in January 2022 and will continue until fall 2023. For information: https://www.multco.us/morrisonpaint.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO