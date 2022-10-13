ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears wearing orange helmets Thursday night at Solider Field

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMaEB_0iXksl9300

Bears wearing orange helmets Thursday night at Solider Field 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For the first time ever, the Bears will be wearing their new orange helmets for their Thursday night game against Washington, instead of their traditional navy blue ones.

The NFL is letting teams wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms this season.

The Bears will sport orange jerseys and white pants to go with their bright helmets. They will also wear the orange combination in week eight in Dallas, appropriately dressed the day before Halloween.

ESPN 1000's Jonathan Hood joins CBS 2's Ryan Baker Friday morning for "Monster Friday" to recap the game.

Tune in around 6:20 a.m. for all your Bears talk.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A chilly trend is ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold front is crossing northern Illinois this evening.Clouds may increase during the day tomorrow as a few instability showers develop. Dry but chilly for the Bears game. Showers move in Friday night but depart early morning Saturday. Below average temps next seven days.  TONIGHT: SHOWERS END. LOW 44.THURSDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 54.FRIDAY: AM FROST THEN MIXED SKIES. HIGH 58. SHOWERS AFTER DARK.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Joe Maddon reflects on glory days with Cubs in "The Book of Joe" with co-author Tom Verducci

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joe Maddon's name will forever be etched in the annals of Chicago and American sports lore, after leading the Cubs to their historic 2016 World Series title, ending the franchise's 108-year championship drought. Now the former Cubs manager is telling his story and imparting pearls of wisdom from the diamond with the help of esteemed baseball writer, Tom Verducci, in a new book "The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life," which was released this week.The book is part memoir, part motivational guide, covering Maddon's five seasons as the Cubs' manager. In addition...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy