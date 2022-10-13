Bears wearing orange helmets Thursday night at Solider Field 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For the first time ever, the Bears will be wearing their new orange helmets for their Thursday night game against Washington, instead of their traditional navy blue ones.

The NFL is letting teams wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms this season.

The Bears will sport orange jerseys and white pants to go with their bright helmets. They will also wear the orange combination in week eight in Dallas, appropriately dressed the day before Halloween.

ESPN 1000's Jonathan Hood joins CBS 2's Ryan Baker Friday morning for "Monster Friday" to recap the game.

Tune in around 6:20 a.m. for all your Bears talk.