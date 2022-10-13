Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
Incident blocks portion of Durazno Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police blocked off a portion of Durazno Avenue in central El Paso Friday morning. Yellow tape was seen blocking off the street while officers looked into a black SUV parked in the area. We reached out to police about the incident but...
EPPD: El Salvadoran man shot by police after he threw rocks at officers, vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 51-year-old man from El Salvador, who is accused of throwing rocks at officers in central El Paso on Oct. 7, was shot by an officer, police said. The El Paso Police Department said Jose Rene Palacios Renderos threw rocks at a vehicle that...
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
Iconic Fred Loya Christmas light show could move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The extravagant Christmas light show put on by Fred Loya may return this year, but at a new location. It's been two years since the crowd-pleasing light and music show has happened. This year, the iconic holiday event could be seen at Ascarate Park.
Man arrested, accused of making false report about police officers abuse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of making a false report about being physically abused by police officers. Officers arrested 29-year-old Ruben Venzor. Officials said Venzor filed a complaint to the police department in July alleging he was physically abused by police officers. Venzor...
Body found in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
Biden nominates former El Paso DA Jamie Esparza for U.S. attorney position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former El Paso District Attorney Jamie Esparza was nominated by President Joe Biden on Friday for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Esparza, an El Paso native, served as El Paso's District Attorney for 28 years before he stepped...
Drivers in El Paso pay more at the pump than the average Texan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
Customer awaits reimbursement from Circle K after car was deemed a 'total loss'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Thomas Jones a Circle K customer, said his patience is growing thin as he has waited over two months for a reimbursement from the company. “I don’t know when the money is coming. I don’t know if it’s coming at all,” said Thomas Jones, a Circle K Customer.
Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
Woman seriously injured after falling from fence into Border Highway canal
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following a water rescue at the Border Highway and Fonseca Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was pulled out of the canal. The...
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
