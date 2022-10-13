ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso Police search for two armed robbers

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
cbs4local.com

Incident blocks portion of Durazno Ave. in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police blocked off a portion of Durazno Avenue in central El Paso Friday morning. Yellow tape was seen blocking off the street while officers looked into a black SUV parked in the area. We reached out to police about the incident but...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Iconic Fred Loya Christmas light show could move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The extravagant Christmas light show put on by Fred Loya may return this year, but at a new location. It's been two years since the crowd-pleasing light and music show has happened. This year, the iconic holiday event could be seen at Ascarate Park.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested, accused of making false report about police officers abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of making a false report about being physically abused by police officers. Officers arrested 29-year-old Ruben Venzor. Officials said Venzor filed a complaint to the police department in July alleging he was physically abused by police officers. Venzor...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Body found in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers in El Paso pay more at the pump than the average Texan

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
EL PASO, TX

