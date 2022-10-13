ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

5 bold predictions for the 2022-23 Minnesota Wild

By Joe Nelson
Kirill Kaprizov MVP? Matt Boldy scores more goals than Kevin Fiala?

The 2022-23 NHL season has arrived and the Minnesota Wild have giant expectations after setting a franchise high with 113 points last season, only to bow out in the first round of the playoffs.

With big expectations come bold predictions. Here are five:

1. Kirill Kaprizov wins the MVP award

After scoring 47 goals and totaling 108 points last season, the ceiling looks even higher in 2022-23 as Kaprizov continues to gain experience and confidence in the NHL. Plus, he's on the same top line with his buddy Mats Zuccarello and center Ryan Hartman again. A second season playing together should produce even greater results.

Kaprizov should've been in the MVP discussion a year ago. That narrative will include his name throughout the 2022-23 season.

2. Matt Boldy scores more goals than Kevin Fiala

This is a massive prediction considering Fiala scored 35 goals and had 85 points last season, but let's not forget that Fiala, who was traded to the Kings, really hit his stride when Boldy joined the team as a regular on Fiala's line.

Wild officials have raved about Boldy this preseason, and considering he's the top gun on the third line along with Sam Steele and Freddie Gaudreau, he's going to get a ton of opportunities to find the back of the net – and that's what he does best. He's also on the top power play unit, giving him more opportunities to light the lamp.

3. Marco Rossi climbs the depth chart

Rossi, the 21-year-old rookie who shined in camp, will star the season as the fourth line center between wingers Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime. But don't expect the young star to be held back long.

The pressure is on Steele to perform at a very high level or risk being dumped to the fourth line in favor of Rossi alongside Boldy on the third line. Remember, Wild GM Bill Guerin hinted at Rossi moving up the depth chart.

Another great thing about Rossi is that if Hartman or Eriksson Ek goes down with an injury, Rossi has the skills to be able to step and keep those lines humming on offense.

4. Tyson Jost scores 20+ goals

Jost, a former top-10 pick, had three goals and four assists in five preseason games and that momentum should continue as he plays left wing on the second line while Jordan Greenway recovers from an upper-body injury.

Greenway is expected to miss the first 5-10 games of the season, meaning Jost will be in a scorer's role alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. And once Greenway is back, Jost will likely continue to have a scorer's role, be it on the third or fourth line.

5. Wild will have NHL's top power play

Minnesota clicked with the man advantage in the preseason and the power play units are loaded with natural scorers. Who is going to slow down the top unit that features Kaprizov, Boldy, Eriksson Ek, Zuccarello and rookie defenseman Calen Addison?

The second unit is legit with Rossi, Hartman, Gaudreau, Foligno and Spurgeon.

The Wild had 7 power play goals in 7 preseason games, just one off the NHL lead during exhibition play.

What's elite? The top power play team each of the last three seasons scored on 27-28% of their power plays. That's elite, and the Wild have a chance to do that this season, which would represent a massive jump from their 20.5% success rate with the man advantage last season.

