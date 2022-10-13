Read full article on original website
WISN
Protest, outrage over Milwaukee viral video
MILWAUKEE — A video from Milwaukee's south side sparked a firestorm on social media. The video led Community activist, Vaun Mayes, to organize a protest. The video shows a white man grabbing another, younger Black man by the neck while holding his bike back, preventing him from escaping. "This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Ruby, teens hurt, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in a shooting near 65th and Ruby Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16. Police said shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was also hurt, but police said he is expected to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Week 2 recap, emotional testimony, victims who died
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after the first full week of testimony during the second week of the trial, including emotional testimony about the six who were killed and the more than 60 others who were hurt during the Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal collision near 4th and Holt; Greenfield man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Oct. 14, police said. It happened near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old Greenfield man was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle with four people inside. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine shooting; man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 14 near 34th and Vine. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.15. Police said a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants. The passengers of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NWSP brings doorbell cameras to residents
MILWAUKEE - Near West Side Partners (NWSP) is helping Milwaukee residents push back against crime, offering free Ring doorbell camera installation Friday, Oct. 14 – but not everyone is happy about it. David Kotlewski is a Merrill Park neighborhood resident who wants to be part of a solution. "After...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
