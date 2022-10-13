WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after the first full week of testimony during the second week of the trial, including emotional testimony about the six who were killed and the more than 60 others who were hurt during the Christmas parade attack.

