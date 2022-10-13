ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

NCAA Football: Illinois at Wisconsin

By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBVpB_0iXkqzBZ00

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy