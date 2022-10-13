Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
A Solo Groot Movie. Could It Work?
Maybe I should start off by saying that Groot is an interesting character and has been for a while, but thinking that a solo movie would work has created an argument among fans and writers at this point that would be best to remain apart from, but that doesn’t get the article written.
TVOvermind
The Frighteners Should Get a Remake, and a Prequel
Admittedly, some folks might need to be reminded about The Frighteners since when a lot of individuals think of Michael J. Fox they might think of Back to the Future and little else. But despite not being a well-received or even remembered movie, this entry into Fox’s list of movies was amusing and was even one of those that could be called a memorable and enjoyable story.
TVOvermind
Should John Stamos Join the MCU?
Most people are of the mind that John Stamos could do just about anything, and while there are likely limits to his awesomeness, it’s fair to think that he might be able to join the MCU if he were given a chance. If you think about that for a...
TVOvermind
Why Heroes Need to be Kept in Check
There have been many conversations and arguments surrounding how powerful certain heroes are over the years, and it’s right that this should be so since there are times when one hero or another has been seen to cause a serious amount of damage in the name of doing the most good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
Now Martin Scorsese Is Talking Sense
Well, Martin Scorsese isn’t a big fan of comic book movies, but he makes a lot of sense when he talks about how the box office numbers of any movie are misleading and even a bit vulgar when one really stops to think about it. The unfortunate thing is that a lot of people won’t stop to think about it since if their favorite movies are being maligned in any way there are plenty of fans that will end up standing firm in their belief that such movies are necessary, and that the box office numbers prove it. Unfortunately for those that look to the box office as a measure of how ‘good’ or ‘bad’ a movie is, they’ve lost the plot almost entirely since the truth is that the box office is really just a counting system that makes it obvious to see how many people came to see the movie, and is no longer a manner that can be used to gauge how popular a movie is. Yes, people would argue that this makes no sense, that fans rush to the theater because they have a real desire to see a movie, and that makes it a success. Those who believe this to be true must have fallen asleep right after watching The Last Jedi, or various other movies that were financially successful but ended up being routinely mocked shortly after their release.
TVOvermind
Fans Excited over Back to the Future Marty and Doc Reunion at Comic-Con
The emotional reunion of Marty McFly and Doc Emmet Brown could have been more awesome only if they had come through time with their legendary DeLorean. The crowd cheered, and Twitter exploded as the video from New York ComicCon became viral. The movie stars who played iconic characters, 61-year-old Michael...
TVOvermind
Underrated Romance Movie: About Time
There are a lot of movies out there that deal with time travel, and a lot of them have their own rules when it comes to traipsing through one timeline or another. For a long time, it felt as though the Back to the Future movies might have written the rules that really mattered, but the fallacy behind this line of thinking has been pointed out quite a few times since the movies were released so long ago.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
There’s a lot going on with this movie, and to be completely honest, it wasn’t horrible, but it wasn’t bad. If anything, it was interesting, to say the least, since there were plenty of characters in the movie that made it this way, and Quentin Tarantino’s decision to make things outlandish on the down low is an intriguing way to go about it since nothing was too flashy and there weren’t a lot of blood and guts scenes since this wasn’t that type of movie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
Cinematic Universes Feel as Though They’ve Gotten Out of Hand
Arguing against a franchise or a cinematic universe in this day and age feels like it’s going to be regarded with a great deal of scorn and ridicule, and that’s not too far off the mark since a lot of people happen to love the cinematic universes that have been built up over the years. Some aren’t too fond of them and think that they create an unfair advantage for certain movies since they create a base from which many different stories can emerge, while effectively cutting off the chance that other movies might be able to shine. If you laughed at that notion then don’t feel bad, a lot of us have done the same thing since the irrational fear that a cinematic universe might kill off any interest that movie fans have for other movies and genres, especially since the freedom within Hollywood to come up with new ideas that aren’t associated with a much larger franchise has been and still is one of the founding principles of filmmaking. Creating new ideas is a hallmark of storytelling after all, just as retelling old tales is. Still, one major issue with the cinematic universes that have been attempted or created is that they do end up becoming exclusive groupings of movies that begin to feel stale after a while. They’re also one of the reasons that some folks apparently forgot that the box office isn’t the greatest measure of how good a movie really is.
TVOvermind
10 Memorable Scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder
If you’re a follower or lover of Taika Waititi’s works, it’s not hard to guess he still had his hands in this movie. Thor: Love and Thunder was a perfect blend of comedy and action. After successful work with Thor: Ragnarok, it is no surprise that Marvel would allow Waititi to be the movie’s director.
TVOvermind
5 Characters We’d Like to See Chloe Grace Moretz Play in the MCU
Certain announcements tend to get people excited since they happen to involve their favorite actors or characters, but this one could potentially be both since it sounds like Chloe Grace Moretz wants to join the MCU, and more than that, she wants to play the part of a villain. This is interesting since a lot of actors will either take whatever role they can get or will want to be the hero.”
TVOvermind
Top 5 Moments in Morbius
Comic fans are quite familiar with the superhero character Morbius. So, when Sony announced its production, expectations were high. Besides being the third movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the character is based on Marvel’s comic. The movie’s storyline follows Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his childhood friend Lucien...
TVOvermind
Remembering Robbie Coltrane: Actor Dies at 72
Another star has passed on as we mourn Robbie Coltrane at this time, as the 72-year-old actor took the final bow recently. According to reports, Coltrane’s health hadn’t been that great for the past two years, and it would appear that complications led to this saddening moment as many actors and fans are currently in the midst of offering their condolences to Coltrane’s family as they choose to honor his memory in a variety of ways. There’s no doubt that his time in front of the camera will come into place since a carer spanning four decades is worth talking about, especially when an individual manages to portray several well-known and very well-liked characters. The larger-than-life actor is one of those that many could easily recognize from his time on the big and small screens, but it’s fair to state that a few roles would stand out among the many since the level of hype that certain movies have earned over the years would explain why certain characters are more memorable than others. With that in mind, let’s take a walk through time and recall just why Coltrane was such a beloved actor.
TVOvermind
A “Wicker Man” Television Adaptation Is Currently In The Works
Wicker Man returns! And don’t worry, Nicholas Cage, Neil LaBute, and Anthony Shaffer are far away from the reboot. I think. Of course, horror fans can’t forget one of the worst horror films in the past two decades was the 2006 Wicker Man, that’s remembered for the terrible scenes and overacting by the Oscar winner. The 2006 version is actually a reboot of the well-respected 1973 film of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Sgt. Neil Howie. The feature is about an officer who travels to Summerisle island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Soon, the officer discovers a community that has abandoned Christianity in favor of paganism. Christopher Lee played Lord Summerisle.
TVOvermind
Avatar Becomes the First Film to Pass $2.9 Billion Worldwide
Avatar makes history once again. It’s been 13 years since the first Avatar dazzled audiences onscreen. James Cameron introduced the world to Pandora through Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed Marine who must navigate through these human/Na’vi hybrids through said Avatar to gain more knowledge about the alien world. However, Jake falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and becomes vital for the survival of her world. Now, in truth, the story itself isn’t anything special; however, Avatar ignited the 3D craze due to the tremendous and revolutionary graphics that still hold a candle to the best-looking films in the past and present.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Beast – More Than Adventure
Idris Elba has been featured in many movies, including the renowned Cats as the mysterious Macavity and Three Thousand Years of Longing as a genie. While these past movies lived up to their expectations, they are nothing close to the Beast when realism is anything to go by. The man against an apex predator, a lion, which belongs to the cat’s family, makes it even more captivating, considering Elba’s confession about being allergic to these species. Baltasar Kormákur shows off his limitless imagination in this action-packed disaster movie by facing off Elba against a rogue lion. As the director, he integrates CGI, conflicts, and long takes style that keeps the audience on edge and nearly yelling at the screen every moment.
TVOvermind
What is Shark Week?
Shark Week, one of television’s biggest events of the year, has been a surprisingly educational one but not without some mild crossovers with DC Comics and others. Still, it shouldn’t be too surprising coming from one of the most high-budget educational networks: Discovery Channel. While there are other...
TVOvermind
Kevin Durand Will Play the Villain in New Planet of the Apes Movie
Kevin Durand has been around for a while, and yet it’s still easy to find people who don’t know him by name, who will point to him in a movie and say ‘that guy’. That’s not terrible, to be fair, since he is a very recognizable individual that has played several roles during the course of his career, and beyond that, he’s played several villains throughout his time in front of the camera, and for one reason or another, he’s done quite well as the antagonist a lot of times.
TVOvermind
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: Alloyed-Recap
It feels very likely that there will be people who are confused as hell about the end of this finale after watching what transpires between the various characters, but there will no doubt be plenty of writers out there who are willing to reveal what each scene means. The spoilers that are coming might not explain enough, and some of it might still be up for personal interpretation, but the fact is that Sauron has been revealed, as has Gandalf.
TVOvermind
5 Confusing Points in Ocean’s 12
Some would say that the Ocean’s 11 movies were no good to start with, while some would point to either Ocean’s 12 or 13 as the worst. Some tend to love all three of the movies and don’t want to talk badly about them. But like it or not, a lot of folks look at Ocean’s 12 as the least productive of the three, and it’s not that big of a surprise since, despite the fact that the crew did about as much of the same thing that they did in the first and third movies, this one happened to be the least regarded by comparison.
Comments / 0