Arguing against a franchise or a cinematic universe in this day and age feels like it’s going to be regarded with a great deal of scorn and ridicule, and that’s not too far off the mark since a lot of people happen to love the cinematic universes that have been built up over the years. Some aren’t too fond of them and think that they create an unfair advantage for certain movies since they create a base from which many different stories can emerge, while effectively cutting off the chance that other movies might be able to shine. If you laughed at that notion then don’t feel bad, a lot of us have done the same thing since the irrational fear that a cinematic universe might kill off any interest that movie fans have for other movies and genres, especially since the freedom within Hollywood to come up with new ideas that aren’t associated with a much larger franchise has been and still is one of the founding principles of filmmaking. Creating new ideas is a hallmark of storytelling after all, just as retelling old tales is. Still, one major issue with the cinematic universes that have been attempted or created is that they do end up becoming exclusive groupings of movies that begin to feel stale after a while. They’re also one of the reasons that some folks apparently forgot that the box office isn’t the greatest measure of how good a movie really is.

