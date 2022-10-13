Read full article on original website
Watch Bartees Strange Perform Three Farm To Table Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.
Margo Price – “Turn It On” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)
A week from today, Sleater-Kinney will release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, featuring renditions of songs from 2017’s Dig Me Out by a range of artists including Wilco, St. Vincent, and Low. They already shared Courtney Barnett’s spin on “Words And Guitar” along with the album announcement, and today they’re back with Margo Price’s run through “Turn It On.” According to a tweet from S-K, it’s “a version which includes an instrument never before featured on an SK song (and we love it)” — presumably they’re referring to the banjo that can be heard plucking in the background here? Suss it out for yourself below.
Athens Supergroup The Bad Ends, Bill Berry’s First Band Since R.E.M., Announces Debut Album
Athens supergroup the Bad Ends pack a lot of punch. In the collective are: Mike Mantione of Athens staples Five Eight (guitar/vocals), Dave Domizi (bass/vocals), Geoff Melkonian (keys/vocals), Christian Lopez (guitars, mandolin), former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. In fact, this will be Berry’s first band since his R.E.M. days. Today, the Bad Ends are announcing their debut album, The Power And The Glory, out January 20 via New West Records. They’re also premiering a rollicking lead single, “All Your Friends Are Dying,” which comes with a video directed by Lance Bangs.
Peter Gabriel – “Here It Is” (Leonard Cohen Cover)
The Leonard Cohen tribute album out today on Blue Note is titled Here It Is. The title track is sung by Peter Gabriel, who makes a rare appearance here, doing his best impression of Cohen’s gruff low-register vocals. We’ve previously heard Cohen covers from James Taylor, Norah Jones, and Iggy Pop (as well as one by PJ Harvey that is not affiliated with this project). Now that we’ve reached release day, you can stream the whole thing, including Gabriel’s “Here It Is,” below.
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour
Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which is set to start Oct. 28 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem. He was announced to open the shows with an acoustic set, but according to emails received by various ticketholders today, he will be replaced by Boukman Eksperyans, the Haitian group that opened for Arcade Fire at European shows last month.
US K-Pop Fest KAMP LA Missing Most Of Today’s Lineup Due To Visa Issues
The two-day K-pop festival KAMP LA 2022 is set to go down this weekend at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, but a number of acts have been forced to drop out due to visa issues. As of Friday (October 14), speculation bubbled online regarding how the scheduled artists had not been seen departing South Korea, and chatter only increased when KAMP artists like BamBam and Jeon Somi hinted at delays in their travel plans. Today, KAMP has released a reworked lineup featuring longer set times for those who were able to make it. KAMP will also offer refunds.
Gojira – “Our Time Is Now”
It’s wild to think that French prog-metal cult heroes Gojira could be part of the sports-themed video game soundtrack world, but that’s happening. Gojira are hugely popular, and the soundtrack of EA Sports’ new NHL 23 game is heavy on different flavors of popular riff-rock: Turnstile, Korn, Ghost, Coheed And Cambria, A Day To Remember, Iann Dior and Travis Barker, Muse, PUP, Yungblud. That list of names makes no sense, but that’s the world we’re living in, so that game might as well feature a new Gojira ripper, right?
Watch Botch Play Their First Show In 20 Years
Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.
Up The Bracket
If you play the Libertines’ scene-rejuvenating debut Up The Bracket all the way through on Spotify, I’ll give you one guess as to what auto-plays next. Yes, it is the Strokes. In October 2002, when Up The Bracket first came out via Rough Trade, the Libertines were being hardcore marketed as the UK’s Strokes. Big-city roots? Check. Ratty T-shirts? Check. Rock revivalist ideations? Check. …Drugs? Don’t include in the press release, but yes, also check.
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Ours”
R.A.P. Ferreira has been on a twisty, heady, poetic tear lately, first paying homage to his grandfather on the one-off “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” and then introducing new album 5 To The Eye With Stars with the Hemlock Ernst collab “Mythsysizer Instinct.” Today he’s got another heater from the album called “Ours,” which he bills as a declaration. “As we took to the sky and the skies became ours,” goes his refrain over Rose Noir’s twinkling boom-bap production. “As we took to the stars and the stars became ours.” Along the way he makes reference to classic lines from (at least) Yasiin Bey and Gang Starr. Let “Ours” become yours below.
Stream Punitive Damage’s Feral 18-Minute Debut Album This Is The Blackout
Steph Jerkova plays bass in the powerviolence institution Regional Justice Center, and she’s also the leader of the insanely furious Vancouver band Punitive Damage. Punitive Damage don’t sound anything like Regional Justice Center. Instead, Punitive Damage have a ferocious, unhinged take on fast, simplistic old-school hardcore. They sound like they’re mad as fuck and like they’re determined to let you know this as quickly as possible.
Stream Lil Baby’s Immersive New Album It’s Only Me
I’ve been frustrated with Lil Baby lately. Coming off of the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn, the young Atlanta rap star seemed like he could go anywhere. Understandably, Lil Baby used some of his newfound clout to get himself paid; that’s the only explanation for the existence of the Bee Gees-interpolating DJ Khaled/Drake collab “Staying Alive” or the Budweiser-sponsored, Tears For Fears-sampling World Cup song “The World Is Yours To Take.” That kind of thing is obnoxious and artistically bankrupt, but I understand it. What I didn’t understand was the way Baby kept releasing limp, checked-out singles like “Detox” and “Heyy.” But now that Lil Baby’s album is here, I think I get it.
Watch Algernon Cadwallader Reunite For First Show In 10 Years
Back in June, Philly emo revivalists Algernon Cadwallader announced that they were reuniting. Forming in 2005 and breaking up in 2012, Algernon Cadwallader laid out a fall tour that would take them all across North America — the band’s first live shows in a decade. Said reunion tour kicked off last night in Pittsburgh at Spirit Hall, where they played “Spit Fountain” from their 2018 self-titled rarities album, plus songs from both 2008’s Some Kind Of Cadwallader and 2011’s Parrot Files. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
Deadbody – “Without Honor” & “Joy Of Torture”
Both together and separately, Taylor and Colin Young, two brothers from the San Fernando Valley, have been responsible for some of the sickest heavy hardcore of the past decade-plus. The Young brothers have played together in a whole ton of bands, including Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate, and Eyes Of The Lord, and they’ve just started a new band. The new Young Brothers project is called Deadbody, and it sounds like heads exploding.
