4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
gettysburgian.com
Land Acknowledgement Dedication Recognizes Important Connections Between the College and Indigenous Culture
On Oct. 13 at 4 p.m., the Land Acknowledgement Dedication Ceremony took place on the South Lawn of Penn Hall. It was sponsored by the Land Acknowledgement Committee and the Center for Public Service with support from the Students for Indigenous Awareness; Gettysburg Environmental Concerns Organization; Peace and Justice; the Offices of the President, Diversity, the Provost, the Eisenhower Institute, College Life, Religious Life, Musselman Library, Garthwait Leadership Center, and EPACC; and the Departments of Environmental Studies, Biology, Sociology, Peace & Justice Studies, Anthropology, English, and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
gettysburgian.com
YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker
On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
gettysburgian.com
First Annual Coming Out Day Celebration Debuts on Stine Lake
While National Coming Out Day has been observed every Oct. 11 since 1988, Gettysburg College saw its first large-scale celebration of the event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Stine Lake. National Coming Out Day was originally established by Robert Eichsberg and Jean O’Leary to remember the 1987...
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Free Expression is Being Supplanted by a Culture of Intimidation
Behind the outrage, vandalism, ad hominem attacks, and false accusations, there is a group of people so insecure in their views and identities that the mere thought of allowing those who disagree with them to exercise their freedom of expression is too much to handle. It is truly shameful that at a liberal arts institution like Gettysburg College, which claims to promote a free and open exchange of ideas, the student body is incapable of engaging in any discourse surrounding the most pressing issues of our generation unless everyone shares the same views.
WGAL
Lancaster County school board holds meeting over transgender athletes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township School Board in Lancaster County became the latest to take issue on the topic of transgender athletes. The school board meeting began at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and was open to the public. Public comment started around 30 minutes into the meeting,...
WGAL
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
Live Design
TAIT Hires Butch Allen As VP, Global Project Development
LITITZ, PA. TAIT, the global group of designers, fabricators, engineers, and innovators for live and location-based experiences, announced that Butch Allen has joined the company as Vice President, Global Project Development. Allen will focus on deepening relationships and bringing a creative approach to a broad range of markets and product portfolio.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Gettysburg discusses policing
Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Phase 2 of Southgate Shopping Center Purchase Complete
On April 7, 2022, the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) purchased Phase 1 of the Southgate Shopping Center redevelopment project, which included the part of the shopping center south of W. Washington St., including the large parking lot, the building formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym and the building occupied by various businesses.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
‘One of Shepherdstown’s best’: Community mourns loss of Tommy’s Pizza owner
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Current and former local residents alike were shocked to find out that George M. Kalathas, owner of Tommy’s Pizza at 101 North Mill Street, had unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 7. It took little time for fans of the longtime businessman to bring flowers to lay...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
Get a drone’s eye view above Field of Screams: video
Spooky season is officially here with the return of Field of Screams, back for their 30th year celebration. The Lancaster county attraction has been open since Sept. 9, welcoming visitors to have a fun and thrilling adventure as they make their way through the park. Now you can get a...
