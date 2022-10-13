ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gettysburgian.com

Land Acknowledgement Dedication Recognizes Important Connections Between the College and Indigenous Culture

On Oct. 13 at 4 p.m., the Land Acknowledgement Dedication Ceremony took place on the South Lawn of Penn Hall. It was sponsored by the Land Acknowledgement Committee and the Center for Public Service with support from the Students for Indigenous Awareness; Gettysburg Environmental Concerns Organization; Peace and Justice; the Offices of the President, Diversity, the Provost, the Eisenhower Institute, College Life, Religious Life, Musselman Library, Garthwait Leadership Center, and EPACC; and the Departments of Environmental Studies, Biology, Sociology, Peace & Justice Studies, Anthropology, English, and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker

On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

First Annual Coming Out Day Celebration Debuts on Stine Lake

While National Coming Out Day has been observed every Oct. 11 since 1988, Gettysburg College saw its first large-scale celebration of the event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Stine Lake. National Coming Out Day was originally established by Robert Eichsberg and Jean O’Leary to remember the 1987...
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

Opinion: Free Expression is Being Supplanted by a Culture of Intimidation

Behind the outrage, vandalism, ad hominem attacks, and false accusations, there is a group of people so insecure in their views and identities that the mere thought of allowing those who disagree with them to exercise their freedom of expression is too much to handle. It is truly shameful that at a liberal arts institution like Gettysburg College, which claims to promote a free and open exchange of ideas, the student body is incapable of engaging in any discourse surrounding the most pressing issues of our generation unless everyone shares the same views.
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Gettysburg, PA
Education
City
Gettysburg, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
HARRISBURG, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gettysburg College#Linus College#Gettysburgian
Live Design

TAIT Hires Butch Allen As VP, Global Project Development

LITITZ, PA. TAIT, the global group of designers, fabricators, engineers, and innovators for live and location-based experiences, announced that Butch Allen has joined the company as Vice President, Global Project Development. Allen will focus on deepening relationships and bringing a creative approach to a broad range of markets and product portfolio.
LITITZ, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Laptops
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg discusses policing

Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Phase 2 of Southgate Shopping Center Purchase Complete

On April 7, 2022, the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) purchased Phase 1 of the Southgate Shopping Center redevelopment project, which included the part of the shopping center south of W. Washington St., including the large parking lot, the building formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym and the building occupied by various businesses.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy