ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million

While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy