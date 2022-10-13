Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
LGBTSA club to make mural for community
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club has been granted $10,000 for a mural that encompasses the community. The mural will be an inclusive design that represents students across the state and city. The group wants to see rural communities show support in pride groups and attend more events to be involved and gain knowledge of the community.
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
Minden man charged with assaulting Mosaic patient
MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a patient while employed at Mosaic in Axtell. Jack Rodriguez, 23, is charged in Kearney County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest affidavit, a Kearney County Sheriff’s Deputy received an intake...
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol positively identified the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Her body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled...
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins
HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
