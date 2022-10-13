A citizen-led city board has dismissed a complaint that accuses San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo of breaking campaign rules through a political action committee he formed. The Board of Fair Campaign and Political Practices voted unanimously last month to close a complaint alleging Liccardo violated state and local rules as a sitting elected official by opening and fundraising roughly $500,000 for a committee to support candidates running this election cycle—including Councilmember Matt Mahan, who’s running to replace Liccardo. The complaint, which prompted a wave of reaction from local candidates and politicos, also claimed Liccardo failed to disclose the hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions as required and contributions exceeded local donation limits.

