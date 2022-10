As Chad Conine put it in his Rosebud-Lott-Bosqueville game story lead, football can be the cause of all kinds of thrills and heartbreak. And while it may not have been thrilling for Maypearl, Friday night sure had to be for the West Trojans in their 89-0 victory. Yes, folks, you read that right. To make it even more unbelievable, 55 of those points were scored in the first 12 minutes of the game. West went into the half leading, 76-0.

WEST, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO