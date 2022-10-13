Read full article on original website
Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills come up clutch against Chiefs
The Bills' big-name stars made big-time plays as they won a crucial game against their rivals
Big Blue View
Things I think I think
- I think Joe Schoen deserves a lot of credit. Not just for the moves he has made to shore up the roster, but for his restraint staying behind the scenes and letting the focus stay on the team. - I think Brian Daboll really likes coaching football. I also...
Big Blue View
Today's Final
I really wish that Landon Collins was up to speed and ready to go. Hopefully next week. Having Leo back is HUGE!. Jaylon Smith appears to be regaining his sideline to sideline wrecking ball form and that is encouraging. Having a healthy Robinson in the slot should be a big...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Kadarius Toney, Landon Collins, Dave Gettleman, more
It is time once again to open up the Big Blue View Mailbag. This is another full one with an array of questions. Let’s get to it!. Let’s start off with a pair of Kadarius Toney questions. I will give one answer. Spencer Gross asks: After last year’s...
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushi
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/14: Wink Martindale, Leonard Williams ... and playoffs
At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterb
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Big Blue View
Expectations are rising for 4-1 New York Giants
A week ago, we asked New York Giants fans if their expectations for the team had changed after a 3-1 start. Of those who took part in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 69 percent were modestly still expecting a six- to eight-win season. Things have changed. Dramatically. Following...
Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career. Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man […]
