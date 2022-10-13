ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer City, IL

Farmer City: Truck fleet at full strength after fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmer City is one step closer to being able to say it has completely recovered from a fire that ravaged the equipment of the city’s streets department.

All five of the city’s trucks plus other equipment were destroyed in February when the department’s garage went up in flames . Over the last few months, the city slowly rebuilt its fleet by obtaining new trucks . On Wednesday, the city announced via Facebook the fleet was back to full strength in trucks with the addition of a snowplow.

The city said it is hoping to replace the street sweeper and vactor truck next. It is also planning for the construction of a new building to house those vehicles, with bids going out at the start of the new year.

