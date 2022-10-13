Read full article on original website
Related
John Boyega Talks TV Ambitions, ‘Attack The Block’ Sequel & How Opportunities For Diverse Talent Have Improved Since His Impassioned Black Lives Matter Speech – Mipcom Cannes
John Boyega is one of a diminishing number of Hollywood film stars that hasn’t yet dived properly into the world of high-end TV drama. The 30-year-old actor has made several appearances on television—most notably winning plaudits for his searing portrait of a London policeman in Steve McQueen’s multi-award-winning BBC/Prime Video anthology Small Axe—but his career has largely been defined by roles in movies like Attack the Block and the third Star Wars trilogy. This may all be about to change if closely held plans come to fruition: Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, has, in his words, “something potentially big brewing”. “The project...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted hugging at the Academy Museum Gala
Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and...
Narcity
8 Vancouver Slang Words That Always Confuse Tourists, According To A Local
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When it comes to Canadian slang words, I've found that it really varies depending on the city you're in. Growing up in Vancouver my whole life, there are more than a few slang words for locations and things to do around the city.
Narcity
An Ontarian Compared Vancouver To Toronto & TikTok Is Roasting One City For Being 'Bland'
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver from Ontario got real about how Toronto and the West Coast city compare, and people in the comments had lots to add. Stephen Covic gave an honest comparison of the two metropolises in his TikTok, concluding that while both are great cities, his new home of Vancouver is boring, slow, gets too much rain, and the dating scene is so not it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
You Can Fly From Toronto To Mont Tremblant For Less Than $200 This Winter
Gather around all winter lovers because the cold season just got more exciting, and it might be time to skip fall altogether. Porter Airlines announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their seasonal flight this winter, making it convenient to travel between two popular provinces. If you...
Comments / 0