Nevada State

Robert Davis
3d ago

This should not be a reluctant no. This should be an enthusiastic NO!! Why would anyone want someone outside of their respective political party voting on who represents them for their party. I don't want Las Vegas or Reno democrats picking my Republican candidates, just like I'm sure they don't want Republicans influencing their choices. Honestly speaking, we are a 2 party system. Independent voters and others have no business influencing either parties nominee. That's why there is a primary and general election.

Alexis Wiser
3d ago

I became an independent in 2016. I could not stand the top person from either party. I do my own research on the people running in each party. I am not hounded by mail propaganda or phone calls, nor solicited for donations. I made donations to the person I felt had the best interest of the residents in my state and our nation in their heart. That is why I will vote yes on 3!

mamba
2d ago

You all have NOT read this bill!! It’s NOT just simply about “open primaries”!!!! It’s about RANK CHOICE (like the disaster in Alaska)!! If you don’t understand why this is HORRIBLE for both parties, then you should research it. It should be illegal to represent a bill as something that sounds real nice when it’s actually something you’d NOT agree with.

KDWN

Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races will be in the swing-seat spotlight Nov. 8 as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. Horsford is slightly favored to fend off GOP challenger Samuel Peters in the 4th District. Lee’s race against April Becker in the 3rd is considered a toss-up that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House. For the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a blue seat red in the 1st District in Las Vegas where six-term Democrat Dina Titus anticipates her stiffest challenge ever because of redistricting.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion

“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) People are also reading…. Policy, politics and progressive commentary. The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
RENO, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
Local
Nevada Government
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion

Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Abortion bans have real-life consequences. But you wouldn’t know that listening to Republican politicians in Nevada. Since June, we have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold as patients are forced to travel hundreds of miles for care if they have the resources, self manage their abortions outside the medical system, or are even forced to go […] The post Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Mark Amodei
Person
Jacky Rosen
Elko Daily Free Press

Grants to improve juvenile justice in Elko County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations in Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. Elko County Commissioners are scheduled next week to approve...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.
NEVADA STATE
#General Elections#Election State#U S Congressional#Republican#Democrat
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
luxury-houses.net

A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million

18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV

