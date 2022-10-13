This should not be a reluctant no. This should be an enthusiastic NO!! Why would anyone want someone outside of their respective political party voting on who represents them for their party. I don't want Las Vegas or Reno democrats picking my Republican candidates, just like I'm sure they don't want Republicans influencing their choices. Honestly speaking, we are a 2 party system. Independent voters and others have no business influencing either parties nominee. That's why there is a primary and general election.
I became an independent in 2016. I could not stand the top person from either party. I do my own research on the people running in each party. I am not hounded by mail propaganda or phone calls, nor solicited for donations. I made donations to the person I felt had the best interest of the residents in my state and our nation in their heart. That is why I will vote yes on 3!
You all have NOT read this bill!! It’s NOT just simply about “open primaries”!!!! It’s about RANK CHOICE (like the disaster in Alaska)!! If you don’t understand why this is HORRIBLE for both parties, then you should research it. It should be illegal to represent a bill as something that sounds real nice when it’s actually something you’d NOT agree with.
