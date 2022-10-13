Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
WLWT 5
Ghouls and boys, Cincinnati Zoo's HallZOOween is back!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, this weekend kicks off HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Fall-themed foods; such as caramel apples, pumpkin lattes, and caramel corn. In addition, three Fiona statues will be hidden throughout the zoo for people to see what Fiona dressed up as for Halloween!. The event...
Cincinnati Zoo announces Isla the tamandua is pregnant, shares ultrasound
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a special delivery!. Scientists from the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have confirmed that Isla the tamandua is pregnant, the zoo said in a social media post. The zoo shared a video of Isla’s most recent...
WLWT 5
Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure is back at Sawyer Point
CINCINNATI — Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure made its return on Sunday, Oct. 16. Walkers and runners returned to Sawyer Point to honor the University of Cincinnati Brain Tumor Center at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, a destination for patients with brain tumors. The walk/run allowed brain...
WLWT 5
Take a walk under this illuminated 'beeline' pathway at BLINK Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a walk under this illuminated beeline pathway at BLINK Cincinnati. BEELINE by INFLATABILL is located in Piatt Park at Garfield Place and Race Street. INFLATABILL makes giant inflatable luminaries that transform everyday spaces into the extraordinary.
WLWT 5
Walk under a laser lightshow at this BLINK installation in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Walk under a laser lightshow at this BLINK installation in downtown Cincinnati. ALLEYOLOGY by Lapis Laser is a supersensory experience using coherent light, mirrors, atmosphere particles and the vibration of air molecules.
WLWT 5
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
WLWT 5
Head 'To the Moon' in this colorful BLINK exhibit in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A colorful projection of lights and sounds will cover The American Building in the Over-the-Rhine BLINK zone. Location: The American Building - 30 E Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202. "For the past 14 years Sean has been a motion designer guy in Ohio. For the past two...
Madame Noire
Artist Shows Virtual Memorial In Honor Of Breonna Taylor’s Life At Cincinnati BLINK
Web3 titan Lady Pheønix has collaborated with the family of Breonna Taylor to create a breathtaking VR experience in remembrance of the 26-year-old’s life and legacy. From Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, Cinncinati’s BLINK, the nation’s largest immersive event, will host Breonna’s Garden, a veneration of Taylor’s life through augmented reality (AR). Participants will be able to experience two locations inside the virtual world, one being Taylor’s family home. The touching AR space will feature portraits and sweet mementos of the young EMS worker.
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 30 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days. 1. The Inside...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening. The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a...
WLWT 5
Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
WLWT 5
Immersive BLINK exhibit honors 'invisible forces' around us
CINCINNATI — Grove is an immersive sculpture which stands as a monument to the invisible forces that shape the world around us. Inspired by the subterranean root systems that connect our forests, twenty-three columns of light are channeled into a single branching network and vaulted high into the sky, creating pockets and clearings for people to explore. Grove is made possible by The Library Foundation of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
WLWT 5
Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park
CINCINNATI — Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park. "Misterie" is an interactive water exhibit, exploring water in it's gentlest form: mist. It is a subtle, contemplative, personal experience, designed to highlight the mystical movement of water and remind us of our intrinsic connection to nature even within the urban context.
