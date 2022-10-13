ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Ghouls and boys, Cincinnati Zoo's HallZOOween is back!

CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, this weekend kicks off HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Fall-themed foods; such as caramel apples, pumpkin lattes, and caramel corn. In addition, three Fiona statues will be hidden throughout the zoo for people to see what Fiona dressed up as for Halloween!. The event...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure is back at Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI — Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure made its return on Sunday, Oct. 16. Walkers and runners returned to Sawyer Point to honor the University of Cincinnati Brain Tumor Center at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, a destination for patients with brain tumors. The walk/run allowed brain...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above

CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Cincinnati Zoo
Madame Noire

Artist Shows Virtual Memorial In Honor Of Breonna Taylor’s Life At Cincinnati BLINK

Web3 titan Lady Pheønix has collaborated with the family of Breonna Taylor to create a breathtaking VR experience in remembrance of the 26-year-old’s life and legacy. From Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, Cinncinati’s BLINK, the nation’s largest immersive event, will host Breonna’s Garden, a veneration of Taylor’s life through augmented reality (AR). Participants will be able to experience two locations inside the virtual world, one being Taylor’s family home. The touching AR space will feature portraits and sweet mementos of the young EMS worker.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show

CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Immersive BLINK exhibit honors 'invisible forces' around us

CINCINNATI — Grove is an immersive sculpture which stands as a monument to the invisible forces that shape the world around us. Inspired by the subterranean root systems that connect our forests, twenty-three columns of light are channeled into a single branching network and vaulted high into the sky, creating pockets and clearings for people to explore. Grove is made possible by The Library Foundation of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park

CINCINNATI — Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park. "Misterie" is an interactive water exhibit, exploring water in it's gentlest form: mist. It is a subtle, contemplative, personal experience, designed to highlight the mystical movement of water and remind us of our intrinsic connection to nature even within the urban context.
CINCINNATI, OH

