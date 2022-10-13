Read full article on original website
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Lake Michigan water levels hit 'sweet spot'
Lake Michigan water levels are predicted to continue dropping from record highs of 2020.
recordpatriot.com
12 great Michigan beers to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the fall harvest season upon us, it’s time to look at some delicious autumn beers that won’t remind you of Grandma’s potpourri stash. Fall is my favorite time of the year. The crisp afternoons and...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wcsx.com
What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?
Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
bridgemi.com
Michigan regulators not ready to expand turkey hunting limits
Michigan wildlife regulators are unlikely to expand the number of wild turkeys hunters can kill annually. They worry that raising the limit from one to two turkeys a year could take out too many males. The NRC said it would take up whether to remove three trout streams from the...
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Fox47News
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
