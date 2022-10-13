Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Route 26 crash
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown following a crash involving a motorcycle in Upshur County. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Rt. 20 south of the West Virginia Wildlife Center.
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
Deer spotlighting investigation in Wood County results in multiple charges
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation by natural resources police has resulted in multiple charges for two people accused of illegally killing eight deer in southern Wood County. Two suspects accused of shooting three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night are facing more than 20 charges,...
State Police: Driver of Vehicle that Collided with UPS Truck in Lewis County Killed as Result of Accident
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, identified as Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, West Virginia was travelling south and lost control of his vehicle.
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
WVDOH to build ADA compliant ramps in two counties
The West Virginia Division of highways is moving forward with plans for ADA compliant ramps in Harrison and Marion Counties.
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Lane closure on US 250 in Marion County, West Virginia planned for next week
There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.
Upshur County woman violates protective order
BUCKHANNON — Samantha Dawn Workman, age 36 of Buckhannon, was recently charged with domestic battery and violation of a protective order on Wednesday, October 14. According to documentation obtained from the Upshur County Courthouse, criminal complaints were filed by Deputy Cameron Forte of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and by Trooper First Class (TFC) P.J. Robinette of the West Virginia State Police. The complaint filed by Deputy Forte revealed that he and Deputy Tanner Collins responded to a domestic incident around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he and the defendant had been arguing. The victim had been packing his belongings to leave when the defendant had escalated the argument.
One dead, one injured after crash involving UPS tractor-trailer
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, WV,...
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
West Virginia man suspected of taking $21K from elderly woman, troopers say
A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
