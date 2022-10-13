Hildred Geertz, ‘incredibly accomplished scholar’ in cultural anthropology and ‘beloved founding figure’ as Princeton’s first female department chair, dies at 95

Poet opens the 2022-23 C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s creative writing students. Poet and conceptual sound artist Jonah Mixon-Webster, author of the PEN America/Joyce Osterweil Award-winning collection Stereo(TYPE), will read from his work at 5:00 p.m. on November 7 in the Drapkin Studio at the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Priyanka Aiyer, Abigail Anthony, Ngan Chien, and Allen Delgado, seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, will also read from their recent work; senior Cassandra James will host the evening. This event is part of the 2022-2023 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required. The studio is an accessible venue, and guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO