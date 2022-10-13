Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Ham and Harleys: Silent Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that. The Silent Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need. “We’re...
WBKO
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
WBKO
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations
Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
WBKO
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
WBKO
Sign ups for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Monday Oct. 17th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Salvation Army in Bowling Green is making preparations to help children in need this season. Starting Monday, October 17, sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree will begin. “We want everybody to be able to...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
WBKO
A Few Showers Possible Today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue
Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Mother of 2 experiencing homelessness shares her struggle
"I will go days where I won't eat...making sure my kids eat."
WBKO
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
wkdzradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
Comments / 0