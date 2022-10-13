ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations

Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

A Few Showers Possible Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY

