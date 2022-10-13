ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
A “Small” Chance of Rain This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought lots of sunshine along with gusty SW winds. The wind stays a bit brisk this weekend, although temps will remain near average. Much of Saturday looks dry and mild with clouds moving through at times. A frontal system arrives this weekend with only a small chance for a few showers, mainly Saturday night into Sunday. We still need rain, but most places won’t get it this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
A Few Showers Possible Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Football Friday Night, 10-14-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
