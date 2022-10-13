Read full article on original website
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
A “Small” Chance of Rain This Weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought lots of sunshine along with gusty SW winds. The wind stays a bit brisk this weekend, although temps will remain near average. Much of Saturday looks dry and mild with clouds moving through at times. A frontal system arrives this weekend with only a small chance for a few showers, mainly Saturday night into Sunday. We still need rain, but most places won’t get it this weekend.
A Few Showers Possible Today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will stick around into much of our Sunday afternoon. A few showers are possible with perhaps a thundershower, but don’t expect much in the way of needed rainfall. A frontal system passes through today with clouds along with scattered light showers. There could...
Sign ups for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Monday Oct. 17th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Salvation Army in Bowling Green is making preparations to help children in need this season. Starting Monday, October 17, sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree will begin. “We want everybody to be able to...
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
Football Friday Night, 10-14-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
Bowling Green sweeps the 4th Region Boys and Girls Championship Games
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green boys and girls soccer teams defeated the Greenwood boys and girls in the 4th Region Championship games to advance to their respective 2022 State Tournaments. In the boy’s matchup, the Purples took a 1-0 lead after scoring in the 17th minute. Three...
WKU claims superiority in 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with 35-17 win over MTSU
MURFREESBORO, Tn. (WBKO) - After entering Saturday’s matchup at Middle Tennessee with the series tied 35-35-1, WKU claimed the lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry by knocking off the Blue Raiders, 35-17, at Floyd Stadium. The victory improved WKU’s record to 4-3 overall on the season and...
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
Burn Bans still in effect in Warren Co. and surrounding areas. Burn Bans still in effect in Warren Co. and surrounding areas. Meet Douglas Tait this Saturday at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT. The man behind different horror mask will be dressing in...
