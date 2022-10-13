Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

Related
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
Green Bay doesn't have a whole lot to be pleased about after turning in a second straight subpar performance, this time in front of a critical home crowd.
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) breaks up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
It took until six games into Matt LaFleur's fourth season for his first two-game losing streak to emerge. But this feels like more than a skid, according to columnist Jim Polzin.
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets
It's officially time to worry about Rodgers' performance after Green Bay dropped to 3-3 on the season with an ugly loss to New York at Lambeau Field.
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers
New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers.
