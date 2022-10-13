Read full article on original website
WBKO
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
wevv.com
Projects in Henderson, Muhlenberg, and Union counties receiving more than $1M in funding
Communities in western Kentucky are receiving millions of dollars in funding to support projects that will create or retain jobs and improve the lives of thousands of families, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to the governor's announcement, more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding is going...
14news.com
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
WBKO
Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th
Meet Douglas Tait this Saturday at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. The man behind different horror mask will be dressing in the Jason Voorhees costume at the Skeleton's Lair Scream Park this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Ghost Stories' at the Historic Plaza Theatre. Updated: 9 hours ago.
wkdzradio.com
15 (A) Chili Cook Off
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
WBKO
Sign ups for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree begins Monday Oct. 17th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just a few months away and the Salvation Army in Bowling Green is making preparations to help children in need this season. Starting Monday, October 17, sign-ups for the Salvation Army’s Angel tree will begin. “We want everybody to be able to...
WBKO
Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
whopam.com
Local law enforcement to welcome new officers
Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
Madisonville appreciates employees
The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
14news.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
roadtirement.com
The old jail in Bardstown is haunted and a Bed and Breakfast
Bardstown, Kentucky is in Nelson County and is in the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon industry. Bardstown is also home to one of the oldest jails in the area. The original jail structure (now called the front jail) was erected in 1819 and was used until 1874 to house prisoners. In 1874 the “back jail” was built and held inmates until 1987. During this time the front jail was the jailer’s residence. The facility is now a Bed and Breakfast using the rooms in the old residence.
WBKO
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Mayor Candidates Lay It All Out Ahead Of Election
The two candidates for Hopkinsville Mayor are no stranger to debate. James Knight and Alethea West went back and forth during the primary debates in May and Thursday nights League of Women Voters forum was no different. Knight says his priorities are jobs and public safety. West continues to say...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
