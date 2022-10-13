ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th

Meet Douglas Tait this Saturday at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. The man behind different horror mask will be dressing in the Jason Voorhees costume at the Skeleton's Lair Scream Park this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Ghost Stories' at the Historic Plaza Theatre. Updated: 9 hours ago.
wkdzradio.com

15 (A) Chili Cook Off

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Harvest Festival#After Party#Heritage Park#Days Launch Party#Gasper Brewery#Railpark Museum Updated
WBKO

Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Local law enforcement to welcome new officers

Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
roadtirement.com

The old jail in Bardstown is haunted and a Bed and Breakfast

Bardstown, Kentucky is in Nelson County and is in the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon industry. Bardstown is also home to one of the oldest jails in the area. The original jail structure (now called the front jail) was erected in 1819 and was used until 1874 to house prisoners. In 1874 the “back jail” was built and held inmates until 1987. During this time the front jail was the jailer’s residence. The facility is now a Bed and Breakfast using the rooms in the old residence.
BARDSTOWN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Mayor Candidates Lay It All Out Ahead Of Election

The two candidates for Hopkinsville Mayor are no stranger to debate. James Knight and Alethea West went back and forth during the primary debates in May and Thursday nights League of Women Voters forum was no different. Knight says his priorities are jobs and public safety. West continues to say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

