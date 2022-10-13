ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords Named Rose Parade Grand Marshal

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMSnF_0iXkgR0t00
Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner."

Giffords, 52, was introduced in a traditional announcement held at the Tournament House in Pasadena.

Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott called Giffords "a profile in courage, resilience and yes, turning the corner."

Giffords was introduced with Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" playing in the background.

"I'm so honored to be grand marshal of the Rose Parade," she said. "Thank you very, very much."

Asked about how her experience matches the parade theme of "Turning the Corner," Giffords said, "Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot. But I never gave up hope. I chose to make a new start, to move ahead, to not look back."

Wainscott hailed Giffords as a "trailblazer," noting that she was the youngest woman ever elected to the Arizona state Senate before moving onto Congress.

"She was re-elected to a second term beginning in 2011, but her tenure was cut tragically short," Wainscott said, referring to the shooting that occurred during a community event near Tucson that nearly killed her. Giffords survived the shooting, but had to re-learn how to walk and speak.

"What followed was an arduous journey of recovery that included physical, occupational and speech therapy," Wainscott said.

Giffords was able to return to the House of Representatives later that year, but she submitted her resignation in January of 2012, one day after attending President Barack Obama's State of the Union Address.

"In the years since, she has become an advocate for gun violence prevention and founded a nonprofit dedicated to fighting gun violence," Wainscott said. "On July 7, 2022, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she also has the distinct honor of having a U.S. Navy combat ship named after her."

Giffords, who is married to former astronaut and current Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, will preside over the Rose Parade on Jan. 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race.“These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”A few days later, the retired three-star Army general who spent decades enmeshed in international conflict weighed in again on the local election....
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFI AM 640

Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

IRVINE (CNS) - After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy