NCAA Football: Illinois at Wisconsin

The young man who wrote this letter about his teacher wrote it straight from his heart. He surprised me with where he used the word "love". I can always count on one segment of my daily show on 97ZOK to deliver a highlight for the week, it's the reason for this letter I'm sharing with you. During the school year, we ask families to write letters to us about the teachers they love. Past or present, we just want to read stories about these remarkable human beings who dedicate their lives to our children's education.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO