Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

Wisconsin has dismissed offensive tackle Logan Brown from the team, interim coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Thursday. Brown, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. "The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program." Leonhard, who took over the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) after Paul Chryst was fired on Oct. 2, did not provide any details on the incident. "To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last 4 years," Brown tweeted. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere." Brown, a 6-foot-6, 313-pound redshirt junior, made his first start this season after appearing in 20 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. --Field Level Media

