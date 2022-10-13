ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Wanted burglary suspects arrested near Florence

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has taken burglary suspects Phillip Rice and Michael Anthony into custody.

Authorities say the suspects were arrested at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The two had been on the run since Wednesday, Oct. 12 starting at around 3 a.m., when Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress on East Desert Hills Road south of Florence.

As responding deputies approached the address, the suspects were attempting to leave the area by car. PCSO says the suspects rammed two deputies' vehicles, and the second deputy fired at the suspects.

Rice and Anthony fled the area on foot. From evidence at the scene, authorities say it was believed Anthony received at least one gunshot wound. Resources from multiple agencies worked to locate the wanted men on foot and by air.

At 6:40 a.m. Oct. 13, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from Rice, who stated they were ready to turn themselves in after spending a day and a night on the run in the desert, injured and without water.

The two men were located by PCSO deputies in a remote area several miles south of the original burglary call.

Anthony had received two gunshot wounds from the deputy involved shooting, one in his shoulder and a second grazed his face. Both men were very dehydrated, full of cholla cactus and exhausted from being pursued. They will receive medical care before being booked into the Pinal County Jail.

"I would like to take a moment to commend all the deputies, dispatchers, staff and assisting agencies who worked to locate these men. They tirelessly tracked the suspects and made sure residents in the area were safe," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Ultimately, these suspects gave themselves up, knowing that running from justice was a futile effort. PCSO will always hunt down anyone who tries to do harm to our deputies and bring them to justice."

The Florence Unified School District also thanked PCSO for capturing the wanted men.

“We also recognize the outstanding work of our transportation team, who remained calm, focused and dedicated to their positions while safeguarding the students,” according to a press release. “With a system of targeted communication and coordination of tasks from our emergency response team, local agencies, dedicated workers and especially the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, we can successfully master emergencies and other crises as they arise.”

Superintendent Chris Knutsen said he was grateful for everyone involved in capturing the suspects.

“The need for teamwork and effective communication in an emergency is paramount, with the common significant purpose of ensuring the safety of students, staff, families and the community.” Knutsen said. “FUSD is grateful to all who exemplified those qualities through a lens of safety and commitment.”



