Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Exploring California's ballot measures: Proposition 31

Californians will vote o​n electoral contests next month that will impact the future of their communities, the state and the country. Seven measures on various issues like abortion and gaming, along with a new millionaire tax, will also appear on statewide ballots. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
OREGON STATE
spectrumnews1.com

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow

Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
WISCONSIN STATE
