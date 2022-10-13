Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Recap: Evers and Michels meet on the debate stage for the first and only time
MADISON, Wis. — Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels spent one hour together Friday night on stage for their first and only debate ahead of the November election. As the candidates hit the home stretch of campaign season, both have tried to define the race in their...
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring California's ballot measures: Proposition 31
Californians will vote on electoral contests next month that will impact the future of their communities, the state and the country. Seven measures on various issues like abortion and gaming, along with a new millionaire tax, will also appear on statewide ballots. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host...
spectrumnews1.com
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were crime victims
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Migrants transported last month from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard under a program directed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were declared crime victims by the sheriff of Bexar County in Texas. The move will advance their special visa eligibility.
spectrumnews1.com
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
spectrumnews1.com
Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow
Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Erosion causes Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to cancel or modify events Oct. 14-16
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Several Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad excursions planned for the coming weekend have been modified or canceled after officials learned significant erosion has affected some areas of the track. Two sections of railroad track have been closed because of the severity of erosion by the Cuyahoga River,...
spectrumnews1.com
Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0