Juliette
3d ago
People are getting desperate. Be careful out there, make sure your aware of your surroundings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
Thief jumps out of van when he realizes he’s not alone, cops say
Wilson Borough police are looking for a man they say broke into a borough home early Saturday morning and stole their van. There was someone in the van at the time, police said, and the thief jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off. Police said the break-in was...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police
A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation
PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
74-year-old man killed in Friday morning single-car crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. John J. Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon, Luzerne County was driving a Mack Truck north on state route 895 near Millers Crossings Road in West Brunswick Township, according to state police.
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspect
Schuylkill Haven Police are looking to identify a theft suspect. Schuylkill Haven Borough Police are looking for the identification a male who walked into the Brok-Sel on Main St Schuylkill Haven and proceeded directly behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes. Anyone with information concerning the individual can...
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
More than $180K stolen from banking account and transferred to cryptocurrency account: Police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where $180,000 was removed from a Schuylkill County man’s banking account. Police said the theft occurred shorty before 11 a.m. Monday. Police said that a person gained access to a 68-year-old Cressona man’s banking account at Gratz Bank and transferred $181,232 worth...
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report
A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
