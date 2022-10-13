ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 2

Juliette
3d ago

People are getting desperate. Be careful out there, make sure your aware of your surroundings.

WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police

A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspect

Schuylkill Haven Police are looking to identify a theft suspect. Schuylkill Haven Borough Police are looking for the identification a male who walked into the Brok-Sel on Main St Schuylkill Haven and proceeded directly behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes. Anyone with information concerning the individual can...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report

A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

