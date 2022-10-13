Read full article on original website
Karen Duboyce
3d ago
The democrats r pulling out all the stops cheating again
Murphy in Florida: GOP to blame for ‘activist judges’ who ‘force their unpopular agenda’ on women
Gov. Phil Murphy ripped into top Florida Republicans in a speech there Saturday night, saying the GOP is to blame for “activist judges” who dismantled many women’s right to seek an abortion in the nation. The Democratic governor was in West Palm Beach to support gubernatorial hopeful...
New Jersey Globe
Norcross warchest at $1.2 million in NJ-1 re-election bid
Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) has $1,185,898 cash-on-hand after raising $256,402 in the third quarter of 2022 as he seeks re-election to a sixth in New Jersey’s 1st district. Norcross spent $1,185,898 in July, August and September, and $2,206,092 so far this cycle. He’s raised $1,850,271 for his 2022 campaign....
New Jersey Globe
Healey has $654k cash-on-hand after raising $380k in Q3 for race against Kim
Republican congressional candidate Bob Healey raised more than $380,000 in the third quarter of 2022, roughly one-third of what incumbent Andy Kim brought in over the same 92-day period in New Jersey’s 3rd district. Healey entered the final five weeks of the campaign with $654,375 cash-on-hand. Healey, the owner...
Triangle
The Pennsylvania Midterms Are Closer Than Polling Might Suggest
At a glance, polling data appears to show democrats outperforming republicans in several key races around the country. Two of these races are the gubernatorial and senate races in Pennsylvania where democrats are crushing their opponents in opinion polls. Many people have a hard time believing that the democratic candidates could lose against weaker candidates on the republican side.
Democrat Tom Malinowski, Republican Tom Kean Jr. square off in heated debate in N.J.'s 7th Congressional District race
CLARK, N.J. -- The midterm elections are less than a month away and the hottest New Jersey race is in the 7th Congressional District. Republican Tom Kean Jr., a former state senator and the son of a popular governor, is challenging incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski. The two ran against each...
Democratic incumbent will face Republican challenger for unexpired Ward 1 seat in Woodbridge election
WOODBRIDGE – There is one, three-year unexpired Ward 1 Township Council term open during the general election in November. Democrat Sharon McAuliffe, who was appointed in January to fill the seat after the passing of Ward 1 Councilwoman Nancy Drumm, is seeking her first elected term and will face Republican candidate John Vrtaric.
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
NJ controversy: State may officially say whether Central Jersey exists (Opinion)
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state Legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask 10 people in New Jersey "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get 10 very...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
N.J. activist who joined in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection pleads guilty to federal charges
A New Jersey woman who reportedly urged on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Friday to her role in the attempted insurrection which injured over 100 and killed five. Stephanie Hazelton, 50, also known as Ayla Wolf, a right-wing activist from Medford who...
Student loan forgiveness application available for first time. Nearly 1.1M N.J. residents eligible.
The long-awaited federal student loan debt relief application went live on Saturday morning in a beta version, more than a month after President Joe Biden announced a large-scale debt cancellation effort, marking the first time some borrowers are able to apply. The application is now available on the FederalStudentAid website...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Study: New Jersey ranks as the 9th most affordable state to live in
New Jersey may feel expensive to live in at times, but a new story has found that the Garden State makes the Top 10 of the most affordable states.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
