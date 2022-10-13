[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with B.B. Comer’s Adam Fossett – Central-Coosa preview

Read full article on original website
Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams square off in a Class 7A battle on October 14, 2022
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega City Schools announces new athletic event guidelines effective immediately
Talladega City Schools announced new guidelines for Talladega High School athletic events. The guidelines are effective immediately. Talladega High School has a home football game against Anniston High School Friday night. The new rules include:. All students 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There should...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
mobilebaymag.com
Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown
March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
Alabama reaches 3-year low on AP Poll, new top team in coaches poll
Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes in either the coaches or the AP polls. The Tide was lowered to sixth in the coaches and AP Polls. It’s Nick Saban and co.’s worst ranking in the AP since 2019 when a three-point loss to Auburn sent the Tide to the Citrus Bowl.
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed. We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on...
wbrc.com
I-59 N shutdown; traffic being diverted off Roebuck Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-59 NB past 4th Ave S exit this morning. Police are re-routing traffic at the Roebuck Exit. Please use caution when in this area. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
