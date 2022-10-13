Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Waite Park Officials Give Update On PFAS Found in Drinking Water
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Waite Park officials posted a video Monday morning providing more information regarding the PFAS chemicals found in the city's water supply. The city learned about these chemicals following voluntary testing, which detected PFAS in all three of the city's wells. Public Works Director Bill Schluenz...
Election 2022: Four Names on The Ballot For Sartell City Council
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are two open seats on the Sartell City Council and four names are on the ballot. Brad Gunderson, Stacy Lundeen, and Jed Meyer are running against the incumbent Tim Elness. Despite her name on the ballot, Lundeen has told WJON she has withdrawn from the...
Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location
SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location. The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area. Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming...
Chapter Aesthetic Studio Opens New Waite Park Location
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A new spa business has officially opened in Waite Park. Chapter Aesthetic Studio held their grand opening Thursday at their new location in front of the Marketplace Mall. Chapter provides non-surgical, cosmetic treatments to help people feel empowered to love the way they look and...
Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
