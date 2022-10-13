Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside
Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
The Most Popular State To Move To
America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
Popculture
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s difficult new life under conservatorship after debilitating stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has a difficult new life under conservatorship after he suffered a debilitating stroke. Frank, 58, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been released to a nursing facility. Frank’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator for the...
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0