Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Solar fields could be banned in Pahrump, under county commission’s proposal
With solar development on the upswing, many companies are eyeing lands throughout Nye County but not everyone is happy with the idea of large-scale solar fields being built in their backyards. The past year has been rife with hostility on the part of Pahrump Valley residents, who have come out...
Mail ballots will arrive soon in Clark County
Registered voters in Clark County should receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming election within the next two weeks, according to a county spokesman.
pvtimes.com
ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed
RENO — A Nye County District Court judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the county’s plan to hand-count paper ballots in the 2022 elections because vital documentation referenced in the legal action was not provided to the court. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DMV offers walk-in voter registration for new Nevada residents
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday that new Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver's license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment.
pvtimes.com
Overnight power outage leaves thousands in the dark
Residents on Pahrump’s south and west ends were forced to ride out a five-hour power outage late Tuesday evening, Oct. 11. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just before midnight, and thousands of customers were affected. “There was a significant power outage...
pvtimes.com
Motorcyclist, burro die in collision
A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
8newsnow.com
CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Nye County Sheriff’s Office brings out metal detectors for homecoming game and dance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it is staffing a metal detector station and x-ray equipment at Friday night’s homecoming football game and dance at Pahrump Valley High School. In the post, the department writes, “Although it is sad that we...
‘Shut the f— up,’ CCSD trustee mediation sessions, retreats costing taxpayers thousands
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees have spent thousands of dollars for training and retreats to try to get along on the taxpayers’ dime, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through public records requests.
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
pvtimes.com
Wehrly gets endorsement of prior political rivals
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly hosted a meet and greet on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, held at the Pahrump Nugget, gave Wehrly an opportunity to answer questions about her vision for the future of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to would-be voters. Among some of the more high-profile...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Comments / 1