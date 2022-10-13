A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO