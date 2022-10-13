ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Comments / 1

Related
pvtimes.com

ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed

RENO — A Nye County District Court judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the county’s plan to hand-count paper ballots in the 2022 elections because vital documentation referenced in the legal action was not provided to the court. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
NYE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pahrump, NV
Government
County
Nye County, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Nye County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
pvtimes.com

Overnight power outage leaves thousands in the dark

Residents on Pahrump’s south and west ends were forced to ride out a five-hour power outage late Tuesday evening, Oct. 11. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just before midnight, and thousands of customers were affected. “There was a significant power outage...
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Motorcyclist, burro die in collision

A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Nye County Commission#Double M Construction
Nevada Current

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pvtimes.com

Wehrly gets endorsement of prior political rivals

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly hosted a meet and greet on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, held at the Pahrump Nugget, gave Wehrly an opportunity to answer questions about her vision for the future of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to would-be voters. Among some of the more high-profile...
NYE COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy