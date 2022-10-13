RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Numbers Evening
9-0-7-5
(nine, zero, seven, five)
Numbers Midday
3-7-9-8
(three, seven, nine, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
Wild Money
02-13-20-23-27, Extra: 33
(two, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Comments / 0