A TRAFFIC STOP EARLY MONDAY MORNING ENDED IN A DRUG ARREST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE MONDAY MORNING AT 2 AM ON LIBERTY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE DRIVER CONTINUED ONTO JACKSON STREET AND TURNED INTO THE YARD AT 222 JACKSON STREET. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS ERNEST BUMPAS, JR., THEN DROVE THE VEHICLE THROUGH A FENCE AND ATTEMPTED TO EXIT THE VEHICLE. BUMPAS WAS DETAINED ALONG WITH A FEMALE PASSENGER IN THE VEHICLE. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 3.78 GRAMS OF A CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH 1.8 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE WHICH THE FEMALE PASSENGER ADMITTED TO HAVING ON HER PERSON. BUMPAS FACES CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE, DRIVING WHILE REVOKED, RECKLESS DRIVING, EVADING ARREST AND VANDALISM. BREANNA LOOKER FACES CHARGES OF SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE 11 AND A FAILURE TO APPEAR WARRANT.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO