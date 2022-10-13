ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Us Weekly

Jennifer Aydin Reveals ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Has ‘Sad Aspects’ to It and More BravoCon Revelations

Let the drama commence. BravoCon 2022 made its triumphant return in New York City on Friday, October 14, and the tea on everything from the Real Housewives franchise to Below Deck was being spilled all weekend long. During the Housewife 2 Housewife panel on Friday, Jennifer Aydin offered a glimpse at what viewers can expect […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
CELEBRITIES
105.7 The Hawk

What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?

Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
KIDS
purewow.com

7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
TRAVEL
bravotv.com

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Are Joining Forces for a New Bravo Series: Get the Details

The RHONY pals will appear together on the new series Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Bye, bye, bye, NYC! The Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are packing their bags and leaving Manhattan behind for their upcoming new series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The series, set to premiere in 2023 on Bravo, will follow Sonja and Luann as they head to the small town of Benton, Illinois, and we have the scoop on what you can expect from the series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DogTime

New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds

You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Independent

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber spotted hugging at the Academy Museum Gala

Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and...
CELEBRITIES
Pete the Penguin Revisited in Comic Strip Form

Original Penguin has teamed with London-based artist Jethro Haynes to bring the origin story of its mascot, Pete the Penguin, to life. Haynes used a 1950s-era comic strip style to tell the tale of how Pete lost — and then recovered — his head, and the brand gained a mascot.
