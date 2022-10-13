The forgotten story of Jane Roe, who fought for and then against abortion rights

Read full article on original website
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash in U.S. Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker faced off in a contentious debate in Savannah Friday, the first and likely the only televised debate between the two in this pivotal race. In the hourlong meeting, Warnock largely touted bipartisan accomplishments and accused his opponent of speaking falsehoods...
When murals depict traumatic history, schools must decide what stays on the wall
A mural in George Washington High School in San Francisco has been the subject of a bitter dispute. It includes the life-size image of a dead Native American, as well as a scene of George Washington and the people he enslaved. The city's Board of Education voted to paint over the mural and later decided to cover it up. After three members of the board were recalled in an acrimonious election, the body rescinded the directive. It's all chronicled in Town Destroyer, a new documentary streaming through October 16.
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
GOP is confident voters' disgust at soaring crime and apathy over end of Roe v. Wade can help them flip THIRTEEN House seats in deep blue states including California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island
Republicans believe there may be up to 13 House seats in traditionally blue districts that they can flip to take control in November, including a popular progressive, the head of the Dems' biggest fundraising arm and a Rhode Island district Joe Biden won by 13 points. Democrats currently hold a...
Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter enters his two debates with his Democratic challenger Wade Herring as a confident candidate. In his latest weekly newsletter to constituents, Coastal Georgia’s four-term Republican congressman described a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he laid out his plans to run for chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee when, as he hopes, Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm elections.
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
Bishop, West debate for Georgia's only competitive U.S. House race
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and his Republican challenger Chris West both shared their visions for improving quality of life in Southwest Georgia in an Atlanta Press Club debate Sunday. Bishop, the current longest-serving member of Georgia's congressional delegation, says his nearly three decades in Congress gives him the experience and...
