Cambridge, MA

DeMatha coach McGregor earns 300th career win

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor. On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win. “It’s not about me at all. It’s about […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
South Lake High School shows off esports team

Students at South Lake High School in Reston, Virginia now have the opportunity to compete in esports! FOX 5 photojournalist Eric Mills got a chance to take a look at the school's new gaming sports program.
RESTON, VA
CJ Dippre flips into the end zone with acrobatic TD for Maryland

C.J. Dippre had a nice catch and run on a touchdown pass from Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa in the first half. He flipped into the end zone for the score. Dippre had a 14-yard TD reception to give the Terps a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Both Maryland and Indiana are looking to get back on track in Week 7.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
5 Unforgettable And Iconic Homecoming Moments From Howard University’s Yardfest

Historically Black colleges and universities have debated forever on whose homecoming festivities reign supreme. While Spelman College, and Morehouse College, are on the top of the totem pole, and North Carolina A&T University of Greensboro takes pride in having “the greatest homecoming on earth,” we know Howard University got it on lock.
WASHINGTON, DC
LINKS: Another ‘Started from the Bottom’ Year for Georgetown

The BIG EAST conference polls and previews are coming out and—surprise, surprise—the Georgetown Hoyas are not picked to be anywhere near the top, again. Even the addition of 7+ veterans as part of the fourth-best transfer class in the nation is seemingly not enough to persuade pundits and prognosticators that the Hoyas have a fighting chance for first (or fifth or sixth) in the conference. And all things said, that’s probably pretty fair right now.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History

This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
WASHINGTON, DC
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being pasted by a lifted Ford F-150, and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. The measure was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Hookah Bars in DC: Just Chill and Enjoy Your Night

Are you looking to have a fun night out to enjoy hookah with your friends or colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere in the nation’s capital? We have got you covered. Read on to find out the best hookah bars in Washington DC. Soussi Restaurant. Address: 2228 18th St NW,...
WASHINGTON, DC
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE

