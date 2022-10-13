ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
The Independent

Voices: By robbing us of a bank holiday, Charles is off to a bad start as King

Every now and then, this country likes to throw a big party out of nowhere to celebrate the fact that the royal family exists. Sometimes it’s because two people I’ve never heard of are getting married, sometimes it’s because an old person turned a round number, and sometimes it’s just because. I’m no monarchist, but I’m also not a masochist, so I’ll usually take these events in my stride for one reason and one reason only: they usually get me out of work for an extra 24 hours. With another big party on the horizon, I started getting myself...
American Songwriter

Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
EW.com

'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings

UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Daily Mail

AFL star Kieren Jack and his Channel 10 news anchor wife Charlotte Goodlet move out of their Paddington home after listing it for $3million

AFL couple Kieren Jack and Charlotte Goodlet are on the move after reportedly selling their $3million Paddington home for an 'undisclosed' amount. The retired Sydney Swans captain, 35, and his pregnant wife, 30, hired removalists to help get their furniture and other belongings out of the terrace on Friday. Before...
mailplus.co.uk

King of the ring... William’s new title!

PRINCE Naseem and Gypsy King Tyson Fury, move over... there’s a new royal knockout in town. In fact, had it not been for a knuckle injury William could have been a contender, it seems. The Prince of Wales revealed his boxing skills when he took out some of his...
The Hill

First lady fashion in the spotlight at diplomatic soiree

Washington’s diplomatic community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the fashion of first spouses across the world, and the designers that dress them.  “It’s very important what you dress, it’s the first thing we see on somebody, and it has an impact for us. It’s either a thumbs up or thumbs down,” said Jan Du Plain,…
SheKnows

Kristoffer Polaha on the Joy of Making Hallmark Movies & Dating Advice He Gave Meghan Markle

Grab your coziest blanket and all the marshmallows that can fit in an oversized mug. Kristoffer Polaha, who’s starred in an epic sixteen Hallmark films, has another on-screen treat up his sleeve. This time, it’s a holiday movie called We Wish You a Married Christmas, out on October 22, which tells the story of a couple who are having trouble connecting. They try to reignite their spark at a quaint small-town inn and the previews promise candy canes, stolen kisses and a very cute alpaca. That’s not the only romantic story Polaha is telling lately. The actor-turned-writer co-wrote Where the...
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List

Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.
ELLE DECOR

A Sumptuous New Met Exhibition Sheds Light on the Secrets of the Tudor Royals

As social beings, we’re obsessed with one-sided relationships. Whether it’s keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s latest love affair or Harry Styles’s recent spat (this just in: no saliva was intentionally flung), modern fandom is its own pastime. But our unrequited preoccupations are nowhere more neurotic than when it comes to the royals, whether we’re fixating on their interior lives, their sartorial faux pas, or every regal (or not-so-regal) interaction. While technology affords an added microscopic view into the public personas of today’s monarchs, the latest blockbuster at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” offers a timely peek into the riotous lives of the OG royals: the Tudors, revealing that monarchy madness is not just a modern whim.
wdfxfox34.com

Silence is key for Eucharistic Adoration

Originally Posted On: https://www.knightsoftheholyeucharist.com/silence-is-key-for-eucharistic-adoration/. Silence is key for Eucharistic Adoration. A lot of people can try to fill Adoration with time and schedule out their period of adoration, but personally, I believe that this practice takes away from your Holy Hour as a whole. Eucharistic Adoration should be a continuous moment of encounter with Jesus, and trying to make the hour into a series of time activities would ultimately take away from the encounter aspect of Eucharistic Adoration as a whole.
