Every now and then, this country likes to throw a big party out of nowhere to celebrate the fact that the royal family exists. Sometimes it’s because two people I’ve never heard of are getting married, sometimes it’s because an old person turned a round number, and sometimes it’s just because. I’m no monarchist, but I’m also not a masochist, so I’ll usually take these events in my stride for one reason and one reason only: they usually get me out of work for an extra 24 hours. With another big party on the horizon, I started getting myself...

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO